Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Video and photos: Raj Kundra says 'NO' to pose with Urfi Javed; here's what happened NEXT

    First Published Oct 10, 2023, 3:35 PM IST

    Raj Kundra refused to pose with Urif Javed after she slammed him for dragging her into his stand-up comedy act. She called him 'Porn King'

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Raj Kundra and Urfi Javed do not want to be photographed together. Paps saw the two in Mumbai on Tuesday after they declined to pose for photos together.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Raj Kundra was seen entering a location while Urfi was leaving it in a video that went viral on social media. While the two waved at one other, Raj continued to go by. When a paparazzo requested, “ek photo saath mein (one photo together)”, Raj turned around and said no with his hand gestures. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    This comes only days after Urif Javed smacks Raj and calls him a 'porn king' for pulling her into his stand-up comedy performance. Raj had delivered a joke during his first stand-up performance that went something like this, “Agar mujhe kisi ne pyaar kia hai na pichle 2 saal mein, toh woh hai paparazzi. Kyuki 2 hi toh inke star hai, ek main aur ek Uorfi Javed. Or Media yahi dekhti hai ke Raj Kundra kya pehenega aur Uorfi Javed kya nahi pehengi.”
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Later, Urfi Jawad reacted to it and taunted Shilpa Shetty’s husband regarding his alleged porn case.

    article_image5

    “Dosro ko nanga kar ke paise kamane waale ab meri kapdo pe comment karenge. Sorry not sorry porn king,” she wrote on her Instagram stories.
     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Raj Kundra was arrested in July 2021 in connection with the suspected manufacture and uploading of pornographic videos on mobile applications, for the uninitiated. After almost two months, he was given bail.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Later, in 2022, Kundra wrote to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) stating that he was innocent and that his imprisonment resulted from a 'personal vengeance' by a businessman who colluded with police personnel.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Kundra has also sought that the matter be investigated by the central agency, claiming that senior officials of the Mumbai Crime Branch framed him.
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Have Prabhas, Anushka Shetty got married? Rumoured couple's 'wedding' photos go VIRAL - WATCH vma

    Have Prabhas, Anushka Shetty got married? Rumoured couple's 'wedding' photos go VIRAL - WATCH

    Priyanka Chopra's hidden instagram account for daughter Malti Marie revealed; READ on SHG EAI

    Priyanka Chopra's hidden instagram account for daughter Malti Marie revealed; READ on

    Leo REVIEW Is Thalapathy Vijay action film worth watching Read FIRST reaction RBA

    Leo REVIEW: Is Thalapathy Vijay’s action film worth watching? Read FIRST reaction

    Nargis Fakhri takes a dig at Bollywood relationships says, 'No one knows the truth unless you have a friend' RKK

    Nargis Fakhri takes a dig at Bollywood relationships says, 'No one knows the truth unless you have a friend'

    Akshay Kumar reacts on 'Fake news' that he is back as pan masala ambassador RBA

    Akshay Kumar reacts on 'Fake news' that he is back as pan masala ambassador

    Recent Stories

    football Euro 2028 to be held in UK and Ireland; Italy and Turkey to co-host 2023 edition - check proposed venues snt

    Euro 2028 to be held in UK and Ireland; Italy and Turkey to co-host 2023 edition - check proposed venues

    Vivo V29 Pro is now AVAILABLE for sale in India 5 things to know before buying it gcw

    Vivo V29 Pro is now AVAILABLE for sale in India: 5 things to know before buying it

    Kerala likely to receive heavy rainfall; IMD issues yellow alert in 7 districts today rkn

    Kerala likely to receive heavy rainfall; IMD issues yellow alert in 7 districts today

    football ' Was able to realise my dream': Eden Hazard retires from football at 32; posts emotional farewell note snt

    ' Was able to realise my dream': Eden Hazard retires from football at 32; posts emotional farewell note

    Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Rahul Gandhi attacks Shivraj Chouhan's govt over farmer suicides, Vyapam scam AJR

    Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Rahul Gandhi attacks Shivraj Chouhan's govt over farmer suicides, Vyapam scam

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon