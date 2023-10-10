Video and photos: Raj Kundra says 'NO' to pose with Urfi Javed; here's what happened NEXT

Raj Kundra refused to pose with Urif Javed after she slammed him for dragging her into his stand-up comedy act. She called him 'Porn King'

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Raj Kundra and Urfi Javed do not want to be photographed together. Paps saw the two in Mumbai on Tuesday after they declined to pose for photos together.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Raj Kundra was seen entering a location while Urfi was leaving it in a video that went viral on social media. While the two waved at one other, Raj continued to go by. When a paparazzo requested, “ek photo saath mein (one photo together)”, Raj turned around and said no with his hand gestures. (WATCH VIDEO)



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

This comes only days after Urif Javed smacks Raj and calls him a 'porn king' for pulling her into his stand-up comedy performance. Raj had delivered a joke during his first stand-up performance that went something like this, “Agar mujhe kisi ne pyaar kia hai na pichle 2 saal mein, toh woh hai paparazzi. Kyuki 2 hi toh inke star hai, ek main aur ek Uorfi Javed. Or Media yahi dekhti hai ke Raj Kundra kya pehenega aur Uorfi Javed kya nahi pehengi.”



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Later, Urfi Jawad reacted to it and taunted Shilpa Shetty’s husband regarding his alleged porn case.

“Dosro ko nanga kar ke paise kamane waale ab meri kapdo pe comment karenge. Sorry not sorry porn king,” she wrote on her Instagram stories.



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Raj Kundra was arrested in July 2021 in connection with the suspected manufacture and uploading of pornographic videos on mobile applications, for the uninitiated. After almost two months, he was given bail.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Later, in 2022, Kundra wrote to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) stating that he was innocent and that his imprisonment resulted from a 'personal vengeance' by a businessman who colluded with police personnel.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Kundra has also sought that the matter be investigated by the central agency, claiming that senior officials of the Mumbai Crime Branch framed him.

