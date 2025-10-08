Music composer Ismail Darbar opened up about his turbulent professional relationship with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, reflecting on their creative highs, ego clashes, and eventual fallout during Heeramandi

Renowned composer Ismail Darbar, known for crafting timeless soundtracks for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas, recently spoke about his long and complex association with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In a candid interview with Vickey Lalwani, Darbar revisited the evolution of their working relationship — from artistic synergy to eventual estrangement during Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Darbar revealed that his professional dynamic with Bhansali had always been distinct. While collaborating on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, he was never one to simply comply with the director’s creative choices if they didn’t align with his own vision. He explained that he had always been vocal about his opinions and preferred to speak his mind rather than compromise on musical integrity. Their working sessions, he said, were filled with intense yet healthy creative disagreements, where he often stood firm against suggestions he didn’t find fitting.

Collaboration for Bhansali's Heeramandi

Years later, when Bhansali brought him on board for Heeramandi, Darbar devoted almost a year and a half to composing music for the grand project. He said he poured his heart into the compositions, believing in the depth and richness of the work he was creating. However, their renewed collaboration soon ran into trouble after a media report described Darbar’s music as the “backbone” of the series.

According to Darbar, Bhansali came across the article and assumed that the composer had orchestrated the story himself. The misunderstanding strained their relationship further. Darbar recalled that Bhansali summoned him to discuss the issue, questioning him about the report. Although the filmmaker appeared to let the matter go, Darbar sensed that this was a sign of an impending fallout. Before being sidelined, he chose to step away from the project on his own terms.

Reflecting on the incident, Darbar said he wasn’t surprised when Bhansali didn’t reach out again. He noted that in earlier projects like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas, even Bhansali’s PR team had publicly referred to his music as the backbone of those films. Darbar felt that while he had always given his best, Bhansali’s growing ego made it difficult for the director to share credit.

After Heeramandi’s release, Darbar admitted that he watched the show but didn’t enjoy it. He clarified that his dislike wasn’t due to his absence from the soundtrack but because he genuinely believed the music could have been far superior. According to him, the compositions he had originally prepared for the project would have elevated the series to an “immortal” level — a standard he felt Bhansali’s version couldn’t reach.

Darbar also mentioned that there were initial discussions for him to compose the music for Guzaarish, but lingering tension from their earlier arguments during Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas prevented it from happening. He alleged that Bhansali had even instructed public relations teams not to arrange interviews for him during that period.

Concluding his remarks, Darbar confirmed that his relationship with Bhansali has completely broken down. He stated that even if the filmmaker were to offer him a fortune to return, he would firmly refuse, emphasizing that their chapter is closed for good.