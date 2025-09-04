Sanjay Leela Bhansali is taking his epic Love & War global, planning a grand climax shoot in Sicily, Italy, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming epic, Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, has already created waves among cinephiles. Since its announcement, the anticipation surrounding the film has been immense, and now fans are getting a glimpse of the scale Bhansali intends to bring to its grand climax.

The film has completed around 125 days of shooting so far, with a significant schedule currently underway on a massive set in Mumbai. According to an industry insider, Bhansali is planning to take the climax of Love & War to an international level by filming it in Sicily, Italy. The sequence is expected to be extensive, covering multiple locations across the city, making it one of the largest shoots of the project.

The source also revealed that the climax has been designed to deliver a dramatic and emotional peak, showcasing the acting talents of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. Bhansali is known for his penchant for larger-than-life sequences, and this film will be no exception. The director intends to shoot a prolonged climax sequence that incorporates both intense drama and romantic elements, while also including a song featuring the three lead actors. The team will spend nearly a month in Sicily for this schedule.

With this ambitious plan in place, the excitement for Love & War continues to grow. The collaboration of Sanjay Leela Bhansali with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal promises to deliver a cinematic spectacle that audiences will eagerly await. The film is slated for release on March 20, 2026.