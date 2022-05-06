Is Will Smith going to therapy? Here's what going on actor's life post Oscars incident with Chris Rock

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will Smith made worldwide news for his outburst toward the 57-year-old comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars event. According to reports, Will Smith is going to therapy after the slapping incident

    The Oscars incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock stunned the audience this year, and the fallout has been difficult. While Smith was recently spotted in India after issuing an online apology for Chris Rock and resigning from The Academy, an Entertainment Tonight source has revealed that the actor has been seeking therapy.

    According to ET, the King Richard star 'has been going to therapy after the Oscars incident', in which he punched Chris Rock on stage after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. On April 23, Smith arrived at a private airstrip in Mumbai, where photographers grabbed a glimpse of him.

    Jada Pinkett Smith, his wife, has returned with the fifth season of her famous talk programme Red Table Talk, in which she stated that the family has been focusing on "deep healing." 

    Chris Rock, on the other hand, has stated that he would not discuss the event and that he is still digesting it after his first few performances on this comedy programme.

    Despite how recently, comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked onstage at the Hollywood Bowl while performing as part of the Netflix Is A Joke Festival, and Rock laughed about it. While Chappelle was running off stage after a guy approached him with a knife, Rock, who was also performing at the event, came on stage to check on him and joked, "Was that Will Smith?"

    It is also said that Will Smith will sit down with David Letterman for a frank interview only weeks after shockingly slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards.

