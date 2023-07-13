Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Tom Holland planning to 'quit' Hollywood amid ongoing battle with alcoholism?

    Tom Holland made a rare podcast appearance at 'On Purpose' podcast by Jay Shetty, where he got candid about his relationship with Hollywood and alcoholism. He also gave insight and detailed answers to many things.

    First Published Jul 13, 2023, 8:15 AM IST

    Tom Holland, the Spider-man actor, is known for being on the quieter side when it comes to his personal life. He has said this fact during interviews many times that he values his privacy and keeps his personal matters hidden from public view. However, it was in a recent interview that Tom Holland got candid. And the actor opened up about Hollywood and his alcohol problem. Tom Holland opens up about his alcoholism problem and thinks Hollywood is not for him. The actor also recently made his way to the headlines as he announced taking an acting break for a year citing that his current project 'The Crowded Room' drained him out a lot as a person and actor.

    The Crowded Room actor spoke in length regarding his views and difficulties with his relationship with Hollywood. "Look, I really am a massive fan of making movies. But I really do not like Hollywood it is not for me. The business really scares me. I understand that I am a part of that business, and I do enjoy my kind of interactions with it. But that said, I am always looking for ways to remove myself from it, to live as normal a life as possible."

    He added, "I definitely think it has been an ongoing thought, do not lose yourself. I have seen so many people come before me and lose themselves, and I have had friends I have grown up with that are not friends of mine anymore because they have lost themselves to this business."

    Tom Holland opened up on his alcohol addiction problem in the podcast. He said that he decided to try our Dry January. Detailing the same, he adds, "All I could think about was having a drink. I was waking up thinking about it. I was checking the clock. And it just really scared me. Maybe I have a little bit of an alcohol thing. So I decided to punish myself and say I will do February. I will do two months off."

