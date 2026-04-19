A video of Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy dragging a bag and a backpack through the streets of Mumbai went viral on the internet. With his long hair, he appears unrecognisable and walks like any other passerby.

Rahul Roy, widely known for his breakout role in the 1990 film Aashiqui, has captured everyone's attention when a video showing him strolling on the streets of Mumbai with a big bag leaked online. He was practically unrecognisable with his long hair, and his basic appearance astonished many.

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His performance as Rahul Roy in the 1990 film Aashiqui catapulted him to stardom, earning him the nickname 'Aashiqui boy'. Mahesh Bhatt directed the film, which stars Anu Agarwal, Anang Desai, Sunil Rege, and Reema Lagoo in important roles. Read on to see how people are reacting to Rahul Roy's latest visit in Mumbai.

Rahul Roy looked unrecognisable in his latest Mumbai visit.

In the viral video, he is wearing a cream-coloured T-shirt and blue denim pants. He was observed walking through Mumbai's streets with long hair, carrying a hefty bag and a rucksack. His look caused numerous others to halt and capture videos as he walked by like a regular passer-by.

Social media responds to Rahul Roy's latest appearance. Rahul Roy's video quickly went viral, capturing the attention of social media users. One user chastised those recording him for not helping him carry his things. One comment said, "Nobody is assisting him in carrying bags." Another wrote, "He is a celebrity; please show him respect."

While several individuals applauded the actor's performance, "He is one of the good actor," one Instagram user remarked.

Rahul Roy's Work Front

Rahul Roy was last seen in Kanu Behl's film Agra. The film also has Mohit Agarwal, Priyanka Bose, Vibha Chhibber, and Aanchal Goswami in prominent parts.