    Is Sushmita Sen reuniting with filmmaker Ram Madhvani again post Aarya 3 success?

    It seems like lovely Bollywood star Sushmita Sen might be teaming up with filmmaker Ram Madhvani once again after the massive success of their recent web series, Aarya 3, on Disney Hotstar. Sushmita has been receiving abundant love and appreciation for her incredible acting and perfect performance in the show. And now, filmmaker Ram Madhvani has hinted that he has been working on a brand new script for Sushmita that will take her beyond the world of Aarya and showcase her in an entirely new light.

    Ram Madhvani collaborated with Sushmita Sen for the first time on their debut web series, Aarya, which proved to be a game-changer for the director-actor duo. The third season of the critically acclaimed web series was released recently. Aarya 3 is constantly getting heaps of plaudits and applause. And now, Madhvani is all set to take his collaboration with the former Miss Universe a step further. In a recent chat with a leading Indian entertainment portal, he exclusively revealed that he is currently engrossed in developing a script beyond the world of Aarya. Filmmaker Ram Madhvani is in the process of planning a narration for 'Main Hoon Naa' actress.

    While he remains tight-lipped about the project, he said, "Yes, there have been conversations. Also, I want to work with her again. There is something in my mind. I am waiting for it to cook a little further. A lot of what I cook takes a long time (laughs). It took me eight years to understand what I was making with Aarya. Let us wait and see and hope what happens."

    Though excited with the idea of directing Sen again, the Neerja director is prepared for her to turn down the offer. When prodded further, he shared, "Sushmita has the power to say a yes or a no. I hope she will agree to what I have written when I go back to her. A lot of the time, it depends on where she is in her life. She has the power to green-light me. It is not the other way round."

    Speaking to the entertainment portal earlier, Sen revealed that the health scare has made her fearless. Sushmita added, "I have now become very aware that there is a bigger purpose that I am here for. That is what has changed. I used to take life for granted. I am aware of why I am still here, given the episode that it was. It was a phase which passed. I am lucky to be on the other side. It does not make me fearful now. I now have a feeling of promise, of something to look forward to. When you get a new lease on life, you respect it and are more careful."

