    Is Shiv Thakare 'dating' Daisy Shah? Know details

    Daisy Shah says her bond with her Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 co-contestant Shiv Thakare is friendlier than ever now. Daisy Shah is known for her impressive performances in films like Jai Ho and Race 3 alongside global superstar Salman Khan.

    First Published Aug 1, 2023, 10:14 AM IST

    Shiv Thakare and Daisy Shah get clicked and snapped together, which leaves everyone wondering if the two Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 stars are dating each other. However, in a recent interview, Daisy opened up about her dating rumours with the Bigg Boss 16 runner-up and revealed that they are just friends now. She mentioned that she would not want anyone to judge their relationship till they officially do not make an authentic announcement that they are a couple. Opening up on same, she said, "The linkup rumours with Shiv Thakare do not affect our friendship."

    She also adds, "It is just that we try to tackle things our way because, till the moment, we do not declare that we are dating each other. Till then, we would not want the media, people or fans to judge that we are dating or are a rumoured couple. Let us come out and say. We are just friends, abhi filhaal."

    Daisy further revealed that her bond with Shiv Thakare is friendlier than ever and shared that any rumour does not affect their bond. Giving insight, she adds, "We are as friendly and even more friendly than before. It is fine. We try to keep our personal life to ourselves. We do not like to display it to the world. I believe that ke aap jitna zyaada duniya ko doge about your personal life, they get that much content to scrutinise things."

    Daisy Shah and Shiv Thakare are winning on their fears in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, other contestants who are a part of the show include - Arjit Taneja, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, Dino James, Rashmeet Kaur, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjali Anand, Nyrraa Banerji, Sheezan Khan and Soundous Moufakir.

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2023, 10:39 AM IST
