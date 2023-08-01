Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Madonna is feeling 'lucky' to be alive after her health concern

    Madonna, who got recently hospitalized, claimed she was lucky to be alive after surviving a major health scare. The singer shared a carousel of photos with her followers on Sunday. She opened up on how she felt lucky to be alive after the painful infection and time spent in the hospital.

    Singer Madonna has expressed her gratefulness for the support of her loved ones after being admitted to the hospital with a serious bacterial infection last month. Due to a health scare in June, the 64-year-old did postpone her Celebration tour. Madonna provided a health update on Instagram, saying she is grateful to be alive after spending time in the ICU. The singer earlier stated that she was in recovery. Madonna is thanking those closest to her for helping her survive what seems to have been a catastrophic illness that put her life in danger and she counts her blessings.

    The renowned pop artist issued a lengthy letter on Instagram, focusing on a terrible bacterial infection that left her in the intensive care unit. She shared pictures of herself and two of her six children, David and Lourdes.

    Madonna revealed, "Love from family and friends is the best Medicine. As a mother, it's easy to get caught up in your children's needs and the seemingly endless giving." She continued, "But my kids truly came through for me when I needed them. I discovered a side of them I was unaware of. It made a huge difference."

    The singer also expressed gratefulness for Guy Oseary, her manager, who gave her a sweet gift after, she had a medical emergency: a Polaroid of Keith Haring wearing a garment with Michael Jackson's face on it.

    According to Madonna, Andy Warhol took the photograph, which made her reflect on how lucky she is. The pop sensation stated, "I am lucky to be alive, and just how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

    In an Instagram message, the singer revealed that when she awoke in the intensive care unit. But her first thought was about her children. When she said she would postpone her Celebration tour until October while she recovered, she remarked that her second consideration was her fans.

