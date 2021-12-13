  • Facebook
    Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu in trouble? Case filed against dance number of actress in Pushpa

     Pushpa will showcase Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Now a case has been filed against the dance number of actress Samantha. Read to know all details related to the case registered, right here.

    Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu in trouble? Case filed against dance number of actress in Pushpa SCJ
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 13, 2021, 6:33 PM IST
    Allu Arjun's Pushpa is all set to release on December 17 in many South Indian languages, and the promotion of the movie had started in style. The makers of the movie had released an item song named Oo Solriya and Oo Antava in South languages. However, a case has been filed against Samantha's dance number in Allu Arjun's Pushpa by a men's association. As per reports, a lawsuit has been filed for essaying the song for portraying men in a lustful way via its lyrics. They have claimed a band on the song in  Andhra Pradesh court, and it looks like the court has not yet settled the case.

    To talk about Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa: The Rise it created headlines for all wrong reasons. The men's association wants the song to be banned, but the Andhra Pradesh court is yet to settle the case. For the first time, Samantha would be performing a dance number and landed in controversy because of the lyrics and visuals. The song was released in multiple languages and has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad, while the lyrics have been penned by Viveka and Chandrabose.   

    To talk about Pushpa: The Rise it has been  produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. It also has Malayalam actor Fahad Faasil as the antagonist. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Also read: Filmfare OTT Awards 2021: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Manoj Bajpayee, Pratik Gandhi, Huma Qureshi bag awards

     Pushpa will also feature Rashmika Mandanna who is known for her hard work and commitment skills. She is known to put in all her efforts when it comes to prepping up for films. The actress is actually living a suitcase life as she is always seen running back and forth for the shooting of her movies. The actress had undergone rigorous dance practices and reharsals to match up with the steps of her co-star Allu Arjun , and ace her role in Pushpa. Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals secret of her perfect sexy figure; motivates fans to join gym

