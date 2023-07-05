Is Pawan Kalyan getting divorce for the third time? All not well with star and his wife Anna Lezhnova? Report

Many reports claim that Telugu superstar Pawan and his third wife Anna Lezhnova, are separating, and she has also moved back to Russia with the children. Pawan and Anna are yet to react to the claims. The couple has been married for 10 years now.

Superstar of South Pawan Kalyan and his third wife Anna Lezhnova, who is from Russia are headed for a split, as the local report has claimed. The Telugu actor has been married to Anna for the past ten years. According to reports, Pawan and Anna have not only separated, but she has also returned to Russia with the children. Pawan and Anna have yet to respond to the allegations. Several sites, including GreatAndhra.com, broke the news of their divorce. According to the website, Pawan and Anna are 'believed to be socially separated, though not legally.' Anna's absence from previous family functions fueled suspicions of a breakup.

Also Read: Good news for Pawan Kalyan's fans; actor-turned-politician makes Instagram debut

Anna frequently appeared with Pawan and was absent from Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding last month. She was also absent at Pawan's yagam, which took place before the start of his Varahi Yatra. Pawan is said to have spoken with her and their children via video calls. The Telugu actor has yet to respond to these allegations.

Who is Anna Lezhnova?

For the uninitiated, Pawan Kalyan met Anna while filming his flick Teen Maar in 2011. At the time, Anna was a Russian model and actress. They fell in love and married on September 30, 2013. While Anna already had a daughter from her first marriage, Polena Anjana Pawanova, she and Pawan had a son, Mark Shankar Pawanovich, in 2017.

Also Read: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani: 8 reasons to watch the film

Know who were Pawan Kalyan’s first and second wives?

Pawan's past marriages included Nandini and Renu Desai. His first marriage was supposedly arranged, and they married in 1997. On the other hand, his relationship with Nandini did not work out. In 2008, his divorce from Nandini was finalised. Meanwhile, Pawan married Renu in 2001, and the couple had a son in 2004. Pawan and Renu married in 2009 and had a daughter shortly afterwards. However, the pair struck rock bottom in 2011 and divorced in 2012.



