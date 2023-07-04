Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani: 8 reasons to watch the film

Entertainment
‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’ will be a sensual love story between a boy from a rich, family and a girl from a middle-class family. It will be released on June 28, 2023.
With the release ‘Tum Kya Mile’, fans could not control themselves but be awed at the Chemistry between the first team on-screen couple, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.
Karan Johar shared with fans on social media that Rocky and Rani's love story is a real-life story. His late father Yash Johar had shared a family story with him.
Karan Johar is making a comeback as a director after 7 years. His last film was the box office hit, ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.
Pritam’s composition, Amitabh Bhattacharya’s penmanship, and Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh’s vocals together make this song the love anthem of the year.
She was last seen in director Rituparno Ghosh's Hindi-Bengali film Sunglass in 2013. She is returning to the screen after ten years.
They have been opposite to each other in only two films, in spite of being in the film industry for four decades. This is their third film together.
Karan Johar wanted to cast Saswata Chatterjee and dance Bharatnatyam in the film. But the actor refused as he did not want to dance.
Rani Mukerji is supposedly having a cameo in this film. It’s something to watch out for.