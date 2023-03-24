Is Nawazuddin Siddiqui about to revoke his petition against estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. He has been making it to the headlines for many days now since the legal battle with his estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui has been going on. Read on to know more details on new updates in this controversial divorce and custody battle.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most renowned and finest nuanced actors in Bollywood who has wowed audiences with finesse and perfection in every character and proven versatility with films like Kick, Manto, Ram Raghav 2.0, Gangs Of Wasseypur, Kahaani, and, so, on. He has been making it to the headlines for many days now since the legal battle with his wife has been going on. A couple of days ago, the actor’s wife shared a video claiming that their kids got thrown out of her mother-in-law’s house and they have nowhere to go.

The Manto star broke his silence and issued a statement on his Instagram handle. But the latest reports suggest that the actor has told the Bombay High Court that he will withdraw his habeas corpus petition if he is allowed to meet his two children.

According to reports in a leading Indian news channel, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s lawyer Pradeep Thorat said that his children were missing their school in Dubai and that he was unable to trace them both. It was the sole reason behind the actor filing the petition. The lawyer further added that he did not see his children physically, which is his concern. After the actor gets to meet his kids, he will withdraw his petition.

On the other hand, lawyer Shikhar Khandelwal, currently representing Aaliya in the matter, said that the petition was baseless and unnecessary since his client and the two children were living in a bungalow owned by Nawazuddin Siddiqui's mother. He questioned how unaware is Nawazuddin, regarding the fact that his kids and wife stay at his mother’s bungalow. He also said that Nawaz is free to meet his children, but he is not meeting them. Now the court has agreed with Nawazuddin’s lawyer to see if there can be any amicable settlement.

