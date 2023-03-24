Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Nawazuddin Siddiqui about to revoke his petition against estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui?

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. He has been making it to the headlines for many days now since the legal battle with his estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui has been going on. Read on to know more details on new updates in this controversial divorce and custody battle.

     

    Is Nawazuddin Siddiqui about to revoke his petition against estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui? vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Mar 24, 2023, 11:57 AM IST

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most renowned and finest nuanced actors in Bollywood who has wowed audiences with finesse and perfection in every character and proven versatility with films like Kick, Manto, Ram Raghav 2.0, Gangs Of Wasseypur, Kahaani, and, so, on. He has been making it to the headlines for many days now since the legal battle with his wife has been going on. A couple of days ago, the actor’s wife shared a video claiming that their kids got thrown out of her mother-in-law’s house and they have nowhere to go.

    The Manto star broke his silence and issued a statement on his Instagram handle. But the latest reports suggest that the actor has told the Bombay High Court that he will withdraw his habeas corpus petition if he is allowed to meet his two children.

    ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh breaks silence after Kangana's jibe with cryptic note; here's what he said

    According to reports in a leading Indian news channel, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s lawyer Pradeep Thorat said that his children were missing their school in Dubai and that he was unable to trace them both. It was the sole reason behind the actor filing the petition. The lawyer further added that he did not see his children physically, which is his concern. After the actor gets to meet his kids, he will withdraw his petition.

    On the other hand, lawyer Shikhar Khandelwal, currently representing Aaliya in the matter, said that the petition was baseless and unnecessary since his client and the two children were living in a bungalow owned by Nawazuddin Siddiqui's mother. He questioned how unaware is Nawazuddin, regarding the fact that his kids and wife stay at his mother’s bungalow. He also said that Nawaz is free to meet his children, but he is not meeting them. Now the court has agreed with Nawazuddin’s lawyer to see if there can be any amicable settlement.

    ALSO READ: When Shah Rukh Khan felt like 'little stalker uncle' with Deepika Padukone

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2023, 11:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ajith Kumar's father P Subramaniam passes away at 85; fans offer condolences RBA

    Ajith Kumar's father P Subramaniam passes away at 85; fans offer condolences

    Filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar no more: Ajay Devgn, Hansal Mehta, and Manoj Bajpayee give heart-felt tribute vma

    Filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar no more: Ajay Devgn, Hansal Mehta, and Manoj Bajpayee give heart-felt tribute

    Parineeti Chopra's pictures with AAP MP Raghav Chadha spark dating rumors; know details

    Parineeti Chopra's pictures with AAP MP Raghav Chadha spark dating rumors; know details

    Diljit Dosanjh breaks silence after Kangana's jibe with cryptic note; here's what he said vma

    Diljit Dosanjh breaks silence after Kangana's jibe with cryptic note; here's what he said

    Jawan Will Nayanthara wear bikini just like Deepika Padukone in Pathaan? Read this RBA

    Jawan: Will Nayanthara wear bikini just like Deepika Padukone in Pathaan? Read this

    Recent Stories

    football Siuuu: Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo proud to be most capped men international footballer-ayh

    'Siuuu': Portugal's Ronaldo 'proud' to be most capped men's international footballer

    Ajith Kumar's father P Subramaniam passes away at 85; fans offer condolences RBA

    Ajith Kumar's father P Subramaniam passes away at 85; fans offer condolences

    14 political parties move SC alleging misuse of central probe agencies; seek pre-arrest guidelines AJR

    14 political parties move SC alleging misuse of central probe agencies; seek pre-arrest guidelines

    No Twitter Blue subscription Blue tick to be removed from April 1 gcw

    No Twitter Blue subscription? Blue tick to be removed from your account from April 1

    SC reverses 2011 verdict, says membership of banned outfit will make person liable to prosecution under UAPA

    SC reverses 2011 verdict, says membership of banned outfit will make person liable to prosecution under UAPA

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon