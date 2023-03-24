Diljit Dosanjh breaks silence after Kangana's jibe with cryptic note; here's what he said

In a new turn of events, finally, actor Diljit Dosanjh broke his silence after Kangana's jibe aimed at him for supporting Khalistan. Here's what he said in response.

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh seems to have penned a cryptic post in response to Kangana Ranaut's potshots and indirect jibe after the latter targeted the singer amid a crackdown on Khalistani supporters.

Kangana Ranaut is always known for her fearless and bold statements. For those unaware, Kangana Ranaut, a few days back, took a subtle dig at Diljit Dosanjh and warned him to beware if he's supporting Khalistanis because the next number is theirs now. Even her 'Pols aa gayi pols' tweet on the microblogging site Twitter went viral and shook the internet.

Now, the renowned Punjabi singer and star Diljit Dosanjh has broken his silence on these jibes taken at him by Kangana Ranaut. Taking to his official Instagram account, Diljit Dosanjh also shared a cryptic note that caught the attention of his fans and netizens. In his note, he has written in the Punjabi language. His caption reads, "Punjab mera rahe vasda (May my Punjab keep thriving)," alongside a folded hands emoji.

For those unaware, Kangana's tweet read, "All those who supported Khalistanis remember next number tumhara hai, pols aa chuki hai, yeh woh waqt nahi hai jab koi bhi kuch bhi karta tha, desh ke saath gaddari ya tukde karne ki koshish ab mehengi padegi."

The Tanu Weds Manu actress has been vocal about several controversies in the past. The farmers' protest or the nepotism debate after the demise of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana Ranaut always dares to share her opinion on these issues via her social media handles when sometimes even the entire industry prefers staying quiet on topics that time Kangana does not feel scared to share the evils and problems rampant within the industry and also expose the alleged Bollywood mafia.

