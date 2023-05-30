Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet's rumoured relationship in 'not serious' zone? know details

    Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's rumoured romance started gaining fire earlier this year as the duo were spotted hanging out together.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 30, 2023, 7:31 PM IST

    Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's rumoured relationship has a new update. This duo apparently like spending time together, albeit without any labels with them.

    A source close to the cosmetics mogul told a global entertainment magazine that she and the Dune actor continue to spend time together whenever they are in the Kardashians star’s native place Los Angeles.

    The source shared, "Kylie enjoys dating, but her main focus is being a mom. Her and Timothee's relationship is not serious." In early April, fan-favourite celebrity gossip page DeuxMoi posted a blind item claiming that Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are the new couple in town.

    A few days later, a source close to the pair told a globally reputed weekly entertainment magazine that the Kylie Cosmetics founder is willing to see how things develop with the Call Me By Your Name actor. The insider has labelled Chalamet as very charming and easy to talk to." 

    He added, "Timothee is a total gentleman. He treats Kylie with respect." Insiders also said that the actor makes "Kylie laugh." Sources also told a globally prominent entertainment magazine that the pair "have a lot to chat about." They added that Kylie "just wants to date without any pressure."

    On Thursday morning, May 25, many news reports stated that the cosmetics magnate Kylie Jenner got spotted at rumoured boyfriend Timothee's house. According to a global entertainment outlet, Kylie’s car halted at Timothee’s house before it went out again. However, it was not clear if Kylie was inside or not.

    On the professional front, Timothee is back on screens in Dune: Part Two. He will also feature in Wonka, an original film project slated to release later this year. On the other hand, Kylie features in the popular reality show The Kardashians, which airs every Thursday night on Hulu.

    Last Updated May 30, 2023, 7:31 PM IST
