Happy Birthday Paresh Rawal: 7 iconic characters portrayed by nuanced Bollywood actor

On Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal's 68th birthday today, we look at the 7 best and most iconic characters portrayed by him flawlessly in Bollywood films. Scroll down to know more details.

Paresh Rawal, the actor for all seasons, turn 68 today. Whether it is a comedy, villainuous role, slice-of-life drama or serious role, the ace bollywood actor has shone through by proving his versatility in all genres.

But, even then, tickling the funny bones of fans and audiences remains his specialization as an actor, something he has been doing for decades. On his birthday today, let's have an in-depth look at his iconic characters that left smiles on our faces. Time for a binge-watch might be.

1. Andaz Apna Apna:

"Teja main hoon, mark idhar hai". Who can forget the cult dialogues of this classic comedy that saw Paresh essay the dual role of uptight businessman Ram Gopal Bajaj and his gangster brother Shyam Gopal Bajaj, aka Teja.

2. Hera Pheri:

As the mumbling, alcoholic landlord, Baburao Ganpatrao Apte (Babu Bhaiya), Paresh Rawal essayed the lead alongside considerably younger actors like Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar. 'Ye baburao ka style hai' is an evergreen dialogue that is relevant even today.

3. Hungama:

In this mad comic caper and Priyadarshan comedy, Paresh stars as Radhe Shyam Tiwari, a millionaire businessman who decides to move to the city with his wife. However, they soon get mired in mistaken identities as a street-smart chap tries to woo a girl who, he thinks is his daughter.

4. Welcome:

Paresh Rawal played the maternal uncle of Akshay Kumar. He played Dr Ghungroo in the Anees Bazmee comedy, a guy devoted to finding a good girl for his nephew Rajiv (Akshay Kumar).hun

5. Chup Chup Ke:

Paresh Rawal pretends to be Gundya mama of Jeetu (Shahid Kapoor), who rescues and misidentifies him as mute. Gundya owes money to a Gujarati businessman who steals his yacht. Gundya deceives Prabhat into believing that Jeetu is his nephew in the film.

6. Oh My God:

The plot centres around an idol-seller Kanji Lalji Mehta, whose shop gets impacted by an earthquake. Kanji Lalji Mehta sues God (Akshay Kumar) for his losses, intending to obtain insurance.

7. Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge:

While the multi-layered performance of Paresh Rawal as an unwanted guest had everyone in splits, the climax had everyone in tears. In the film, he played the character of Lambodhar Chacha, who upsets his hosts’ entire lives. Ajay Devgn and Konkona Sen Sharma also acted in the film.

