Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Birthday Paresh Rawal: 7 iconic characters portrayed by nuanced Bollywood actor

    On Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal's 68th birthday today, we look at the 7 best and most iconic characters portrayed by him flawlessly in Bollywood films. Scroll down to know more details.

    Happy Birthday Paresh Rawal: 7 iconic characters portrayed by nuanced Bollywood actor vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 30, 2023, 11:52 AM IST

    Paresh Rawal, the actor for all seasons, turn 68 today. Whether it is a comedy, villainuous role, slice-of-life drama or serious role, the ace bollywood actor has shone through by proving his versatility in all genres.

    But, even then, tickling the funny bones of fans and audiences remains his specialization as an actor, something he has been doing for decades. On his birthday today, let's have an in-depth look at his iconic characters that left smiles on our faces. Time for a binge-watch might be.

    ALSO READ: PM Modi reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's new parliament video tweet; here's what he said

    1. Andaz Apna Apna:

    "Teja main hoon, mark idhar hai". Who can forget the cult dialogues of this classic comedy that saw Paresh essay the dual role of uptight businessman Ram Gopal Bajaj and his gangster brother Shyam Gopal Bajaj, aka Teja.

    2. Hera Pheri:

    As the mumbling, alcoholic landlord, Baburao Ganpatrao Apte (Babu Bhaiya), Paresh Rawal essayed the lead alongside considerably younger actors like Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar. 'Ye baburao ka style hai' is an evergreen dialogue that is relevant even today.

    3. Hungama:

    In this mad comic caper and Priyadarshan comedy, Paresh stars as Radhe Shyam Tiwari, a millionaire businessman who decides to move to the city with his wife. However, they soon get mired in mistaken identities as a street-smart chap tries to woo a girl who, he thinks is his daughter.

    4. Welcome:

    Paresh Rawal played the maternal uncle of Akshay Kumar. He played Dr Ghungroo in the Anees Bazmee comedy, a guy devoted to finding a good girl for his nephew Rajiv (Akshay Kumar).hun

    5. Chup Chup Ke:

    Paresh Rawal pretends to be Gundya mama of Jeetu (Shahid Kapoor), who rescues and misidentifies him as mute. Gundya owes money to a Gujarati businessman who steals his yacht. Gundya deceives Prabhat into believing that Jeetu is his nephew in the film.

    6. Oh My God:

    The plot centres around an idol-seller Kanji Lalji Mehta, whose shop gets impacted by an earthquake. Kanji Lalji Mehta sues God (Akshay Kumar) for his losses, intending to obtain insurance.

    7. Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge:

    While the multi-layered performance of Paresh Rawal as an unwanted guest had everyone in splits, the climax had everyone in tears. In the film, he played the character of Lambodhar Chacha, who upsets his hosts’ entire lives. Ajay Devgn and Konkona Sen Sharma also acted in the film.

    ALSO READ: Barbie trailer REVIEW: Witness Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling give audiences blend of 'fantasy meets real world'

    Last Updated May 30, 2023, 11:52 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Deepika Padukone reveals her 'current' binge-watch favourite on Netflix; here's what she said vma

    Deepika Padukone reveals her 'current' binge-watch favourite on Netflix; here's what she said

    Why did Martin Scorcese meet Pope Francis in Vatican City? Know details about next Film vma

    Why did Martin Scorcese meet Pope Francis in Vatican City? Know details about next Film

    What is Malaika Arora REAL age? Is she hiding her age? Watch this SHOCKING video RBA

    What is Malaika Arora's REAL age? Is she hiding her age? Watch this SHOCKING video

    Will Gujarat Titans star Shubman Gill join Bollywood? Here's what he said RBA

    Will Gujarat Titans star Shubman Gill join Bollywood? Here's what he said

    Sarvarkar really inspired Subhas Chandra Bose? Here's how Bose's family reacts to Randeep Hooda claims RBA

    Sarvarkar really inspired Subhas Chandra Bose? Here's how Bose's family reacts to Randeep Hooda claims

    Recent Stories

    Opinion Any hope of US hegemony surviving has evaporated

    Opinion: Any hope of US hegemony surviving has evaporated

    Kerala Communist leader drives into controversy lane with Rs 50 lakh Mini Cooper purchase anr

    Kerala Communist leader drives into controversy lane with Rs 50 lakh Mini Cooper purchase

    IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal to Rinku Singh - The top 5 uncapped players-ayh

    IPL 2023: Jaiswal to Rinku - The top 5 uncapped players

    Delhi liquor policy scam: Manish Sisodia denied bail in CBI by HC, to move Supreme Court AJR

    Delhi liquor policy scam: Manish Sisodia denied bail in CBI by HC, to move Supreme Court

    Moscow suffers minor damage as drones attack Russian capital confirms Mayor gcw

    Moscow suffers minor damage as drones attack Russian capital, confirms Mayor

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon