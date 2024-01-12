Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Actress Jaya Prada gets non-bailable arrest warrant for 7th time, here's why

    Jaya Prada has been accused of breaking the code of conduct during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, for which a warrant was issued six times previously.

    Actress Jaya Prada gets non-bailable arrest warrant for 7th time, here's why RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jan 12, 2024, 7:01 PM IST

    Former Bollywood actress and politician Jaya Prada has courted controversy on multiple occasions. The Rampur court has issued a second non-bailable warrant for the actress. They issued multiple warrants earlier, but she did not appear in court. Jaya Prada has been accused of breaking the code of conduct during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, for which a warrant was issued six times previously. The charge against Jaya Prada was filed at the Swar and Kemari police stations. Jaya Prada has subsequently evaded court appearances and is believed to be on the run.

    According to reports, she has been running for several months. The court seized her bail agreements, and the next hearing is slated for January 25, 2024. The hearing will be held at Rampur, Uttar Pradesh's MP-MLA court.

    Also read: Bhuvan Bum buys 11 crore bungalow in South Delhi's Greater Kailash, property details here

    Case filed on Jaya Prada

    Jaya is accused of inaugurating a road in Noorpur village after the model code of conduct was implemented. She was also accused of uttering inappropriate remarks during a meeting in Pipliya Mishra village, Kemari. Both cases are currently being heard at the special MP-MLA court. According to reports, seven non-bailable warrants have already been filed against the former actress.

    According to reports, the SP (Superintendent of Police) has received orders to arrest her. While the police have already raided her residences, they have gone as far as Mumbai and Delhi in search of her. Jaya Prada ran in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Rampur on a BJP ticket but lost.

    About Jaya Prada

    Jaya Prada was regarded as one of India's leading actresses throughout the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s. Some of her most prominent Bollywood films include 'Sargam', 'Kaamchor', 'Sharabi', 'Tohfa', and 'Maqsad'. While in the Telugu film industry. Her filmography includes 'Anthuleni Katha', 'Siri Siri Muvva', 'Sita Kalyanam', 'Adavi Ramudu', 'Yamagola', 'Sanaadi Appanna', and 'Huliya Haalina Mevu'.

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2024, 7:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bhuvan Bum buys 11 crore bungalow in South Delhi's Greater Kailash, property details here RKK

    Bhuvan Bum buys 11 crore bungalow in South Delhi's Greater Kailash, property details here

    Viral Video: Fans chants Jai Shri Ram as Teja Sajja 'HanuMan' hits theatres; every ticket contributes Rs 5 to Ram Mandir snt

    Viral Video: Fans chants Jai Shri Ram as 'HanuMan' hits theatres; every ticket contributes Rs 5 to Ram Mandir

    'Laal Peeli Akhiyaan' song out: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon release foot-tapping number, set stage on fire RKK

    'Laal Peeli Akhiyaan' song out: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon release foot-tapping number, set stage on fire

    Mohanlal receives 'Akshat' from Ayodhya ahead of Ram Temple consecration anr

    Mohanlal receives 'Akshat' from Ayodhya ahead of Ram Temple consecration

    Captain Miller Movie Review: Dhanush is back with epic blockbuster; Check rkn

    Captain Miller Movie Review: Dhanush is back with epic blockbuster; Check

    Recent Stories

    Cricket U-19 World Cup 2024: David Teeger, who backed Israeli soldiers amid Gaza conflict, removed as SA captain osf

    U-19 World Cup 2024: David Teeger, who backed Israeli soldiers amid Gaza conflict, removed as SA captain

    Explained: How will the recent US, UK attacks on the Houthis in Red Sea impact the global oil market? avv

    Explained: How will the recent US, UK attacks on the Houthis in Red Sea impact the global oil market?

    Amul celebrates Atal Setu opening in Mumbai in style quirky post goes viral gcw

    Amul celebrates Atal Setu's opening in Mumbai in style; quirky post goes viral

    cricket Shivam Dube credits MS Dhoni for transformation after stellar return in India vs Afghanistan T20I osf

    Shivam Dube credits MS Dhoni for transformation after stellar return in India vs Afghanistan T20I

    Vietnam Court sends ex Health Minister to jail for 18 years over Covid Test Kits Scam avv

    Vietnam Court sends ex Health Minister to jail for 18 years over Covid Test Kits Scam

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon