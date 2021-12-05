  • Facebook
    Not just Jacqueline Fernandez, Sukesh Chandrashekhar used to give expensive gifts to Nora Fatehi-report

    First Published Dec 5, 2021, 10:59 AM IST
    Did Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi receive gifts like BMW, iPhone, super-luxury bags etc, gifts worth several crores from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar? Read this

    Not just Jacqueline Fernandez, Sukesh Chandrashekhar used to give expensive gifts to Nora Fatehi RCB

    Jacqueline Fernandez has been in the news for the last few weeks about her leaked selfie where she was seen kissing Sukesh Chandrashekhar.  Last month, Jacqueline was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for many hours about the Rs 200 crore extortion case that involved conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his wife, actress Leena Maria Paul. And the Kick actress refused any relationship with Sukesh Chandrasekhar. 
     

    Not just Jacqueline Fernandez, Sukesh Chandrashekhar used to give expensive gifts to Nora Fatehi RCB

    According to the latest reports, the ED has registered a 7,000-page charge sheet against alleged Sukesh and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul and six others in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case. In the ED's chargesheet, Jacqueline has reportedly received expensive gifts of crores from Sukesh.

    Not just Jacqueline Fernandez, Sukesh Chandrashekhar used to give expensive gifts to Nora Fatehi RCB

    Not just Jacqueline, Nora Fatehi also received gifts worth several crores from jailed Sukesh Chandrashekhar. He claimed to have gifted Nora a luxury car. Jacqueline has allegedly received gifts from Sukesh like a horse worth Rs 52 lakh, four Persian cats worth Rs 9 lakh, diamond jewellery sets, crockeries, bags, phones etc. 
     

    Not just Jacqueline Fernandez, Sukesh Chandrashekhar used to give expensive gifts to Nora Fatehi RCB

    However, like Jacqueline, Nora had earlier issued a statement declaring that she was not part of any money laundering activity. “Nora Fatehi has been the victim around the case, and being a witness, she is co-operating and helping the officers in the investigation. We would like to make it very clear that she has not been a part of any money laundering activity,” the statement said.

    Not just Jacqueline Fernandez, Sukesh Chandrashekhar used to give expensive gifts to Nora Fatehi RCB

    According to reports, Jacqueline and Sukesh met in January 2021 and were reportedly got into a relationship. Sukesh is a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur, and both were planning to live together in Mumbai. Hence the actress was house-hunting between Juhu and Bandra.
     

    Not just Jacqueline Fernandez, Sukesh Chandrashekhar used to give expensive gifts to Nora Fatehi RCB

    Jacqueline fell for him and was unaware of his business's exact nature, and she never tried to check his identity and past. It seems like Jacqueline fell into the trap, which proved costly for Jacqueline. Also Read: Is Jacqueline Fernandez in love? Actress plans to live-in with businessman boyfriend? Read this

     

