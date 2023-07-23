Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Ibrahim Ali Khan reportedly dating Palak Tiwari? VIRAL video resurfaces their 'relationship' rumours

    Even after clarifying in the media that they both are good friends and nothing more, Ibrahim Ali Khan and debutante Bollywood actor Palak Tiwari's recent joint appearances at events and the airport during the recent trip with Sara Ali Khan only reignited their alleged dating and relationship rumours.

    Is Ibrahim Ali Khan reportedly dating Palak Tiwari? VIRAL video resurfaces their 'relationship' rumours vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jul 23, 2023, 12:47 PM IST

    Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari have reignited dating rumours with their recent spotting. It so happened that Sara Ali Khan's younger brother and soon-to-be debutant bollywood actor Ibrahim Ali Khan and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan fame newbie bollywood actress Palak Tiwari were captured and clicked by bollywood photogs at Mumbai theatre on a Saturday night. The duo had arrived separately to watch a film together, but it did not take long for fans to guess and join the dots that the alleged couple were watching the film together. Palak and Ibrahim were twinning in black as they made their way to the movie.

    ALSO READ: Barbie 2: Here's A-Z of Margot Robbie-Ryan Gosling starrer sequel

    However, it was a gesture by Ibrahim after the movie screening got over that has everyone wondering if the duo is dating. In a video shared on Instagram, Ibrahim held Palak’s jacket, confirming that they watched the movie together and ignited rumours of them dating. Watch the video below:

    Before the screening, Ibrahim was having a fun banter with the paparazzi. The soon-to-debut actor was having fun by teasing cameramen after he missed the lift because he was distracted by them.

    Earlier this year, Palak Tiwari got quipped about her dating rumours with Ibrahim Ali Khan. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Palak clarified that she and Ibrahim are just ‘good friends’. Giving insight, she shared, "We were just out, and we got papped. It ends there. It is just that. In fact, we were with a group of people. It was not just us, but it got papped like that. It was a narrative that people liked the most, but that is it. We are nice friends. He is a sweet guy. That is all there is to it. We talk sometimes. And that is all."

    ALSO READ: Are Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor feeling 'baffled' by Kangana Ranaut's vicious attack on them?

    Last Updated Jul 23, 2023, 12:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Are Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor feeling 'baffled' by Kangana Ranaut's vicious attack on them? vma

    Are Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor feeling 'baffled' by Kangana Ranaut's vicious attack on them?

    Kanguva FIRST glimpse OUT: Witness Suriya's robust and fierce avatar in this pan-Indian film vma

    Kanguva FIRST glimpse OUT: Witness Suriya's robust and fierce avatar in this pan-Indian film

    Suriya turns 48: Glance at Tamil superstar's net worth, real estate properties, and luxurious cars vma

    Suriya turns 48: Glance at Tamil superstar's net worth, real estate properties, and luxurious cars

    Uorfi Javed shares Instagram story after being harassed by gang of guys on flight to Goa ADC

    Uorfi Javed shares Instagram story after being harassed by gang of guys on flight to Goa

    Heeriye teaser: Dalquer Salmaan-Jasleen's romantic track to release on THIS date ATG EAI

    'Heeriye' teaser: Dalquer Salmaan-Jasleen's romantic track to release on THIS date

    Recent Stories

    Pakistani Seema Haider seeks mercy from President Droupadi Murmu, cites 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and Adnan Sami

    Pakistan's Seema Haider seeks mercy from President Droupadi Murmu, cites Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and Adnan Sami

    Twitter to soon limit number of Direct Messages unverified users can send gcw

    Twitter to soon limit number of Direct Messages unverified users can send

    Pangong Tso to Tso Moriri: 10 breath-taking lakes of Ladakh ATG EAI

    Pangong Tso to Tso Moriri: 10 breath-taking lakes of Ladakh

    Are Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor feeling 'baffled' by Kangana Ranaut's vicious attack on them? vma

    Are Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor feeling 'baffled' by Kangana Ranaut's vicious attack on them?

    Home Decor: 5 sustainable upholstery fabric options

    Home Decor: 5 sustainable upholstery fabric options for you

    Recent Videos

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon
    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon