Is Ibrahim Ali Khan reportedly dating Palak Tiwari? VIRAL video resurfaces their 'relationship' rumours

Even after clarifying in the media that they both are good friends and nothing more, Ibrahim Ali Khan and debutante Bollywood actor Palak Tiwari's recent joint appearances at events and the airport during the recent trip with Sara Ali Khan only reignited their alleged dating and relationship rumours.

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari have reignited dating rumours with their recent spotting. It so happened that Sara Ali Khan's younger brother and soon-to-be debutant bollywood actor Ibrahim Ali Khan and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan fame newbie bollywood actress Palak Tiwari were captured and clicked by bollywood photogs at Mumbai theatre on a Saturday night. The duo had arrived separately to watch a film together, but it did not take long for fans to guess and join the dots that the alleged couple were watching the film together. Palak and Ibrahim were twinning in black as they made their way to the movie.

However, it was a gesture by Ibrahim after the movie screening got over that has everyone wondering if the duo is dating. In a video shared on Instagram, Ibrahim held Palak’s jacket, confirming that they watched the movie together and ignited rumours of them dating. Watch the video below:

Before the screening, Ibrahim was having a fun banter with the paparazzi. The soon-to-debut actor was having fun by teasing cameramen after he missed the lift because he was distracted by them.

Earlier this year, Palak Tiwari got quipped about her dating rumours with Ibrahim Ali Khan. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Palak clarified that she and Ibrahim are just ‘good friends’. Giving insight, she shared, "We were just out, and we got papped. It ends there. It is just that. In fact, we were with a group of people. It was not just us, but it got papped like that. It was a narrative that people liked the most, but that is it. We are nice friends. He is a sweet guy. That is all there is to it. We talk sometimes. And that is all."

