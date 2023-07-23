Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Are Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor feeling 'baffled' by Kangana Ranaut's vicious attack on them?

    After Kangana Ranaut's explosive attack on the most loved and real-life Bollywood couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, according to the latest media reports, it might be possible that both Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have felt baffled and bewildered by her claims.

    Are Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor feeling 'baffled' by Kangana Ranaut's vicious attack on them?
    First Published Jul 23, 2023, 12:20 PM IST

    Last week, Kangana Ranaut left the internet startled when she blamed a Bollywood couple for being in a fake marriage. Her portrayal of the couple had the internet jumping to the conclusion that she might be talking about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. While Alia and Ranbir have not given out any clear reaction to her claims and the online chatter, a source close to the couple has claimed that the Brahmastra stars have decided to ignore the entire VIRAL incident surrounding their marriage. Kangana's Instagram story post went VIRAL on social media and got netizens interacting on the same.

    The alleged insider added that the couple is apparently ‘baffled’ by the potshots but has decided not to pay heed to the situation. The alleged grapevine told a leading entertainment portal, "They think it’s best to ignore it. They are baffled by the intensity of the attack. It seems very strange because neither Ranbir nor Alia know this lady (Kangana Ranaut) beyond a hello and hi."

    For those unaware, Kangana took to her Instagram Stories last week and said that the couple lives on separate floors. Her Instagram story note read, "In another news, a farzi husband wife jodi, who lives on separate floors and pretend to be a couple, are spreading fake news about movie announcements, which are not being made and are also calling a brand owned by Myntra their own. Besides, no one wrote about how wife and daughter got snubbed from a recent family trip while so-called husband was texting me, begging and pleading to meet him. This farzi jodi needs to be exposed."

    While Kangana abstained from taking any names, netizens are totally sure that she seemingly took a dig at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Ranbir had recently joined his mother, Neetu Kapoor in London for her birthday, while Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha stayed back in India.

    In another Story, Kangana claimed, "This is what happens when you marry for movie promotions/ money/ work and not for love… this actor, who married under the pressure of a mafia daddy, was promised a movie trilogy in return for marrying papa ki pari, movie trilogy has got canned. Now he is desperately trying to break free from the fake marriage. But sadly no takers for him now. He must focus on his wife and daughter. This is India ek baar shaadi ho gayi toh ho gayi… aab sudhar jaao."

    On the work front, Ranbir and Alia are busy with their respective projects. While Ranbir is preparing for the release of Animal, Alia will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, releasing on July 28.

    Last Updated Jul 23, 2023, 12:20 PM IST
