    Is Genelia Deshmukh pregnant? Here's what Riteish Deshmukh has to say

    Pregnancy rumours started doing the rounds of actress Genelia Deshmukh's recent appearance in a purple dress. Riteish Deshmukh, her husband, has now responded to the reports.
     

    First Published Sep 11, 2023, 2:13 PM IST

    After she and her actor-husband Riteish Deshmukh came for a function on Saturday night, Bollywood actress Genelia Deshmukh ignited pregnancy suspicions. Genelia chose a short purple dress, but what caught everyone's eye was when she held her tummy while posing on the red carpet for the media. As soon as the Instagram video of her look became popular, internet users started to speculate that Genelia was expecting her third child. Someone said, "Genelia may be pregnant." Someone another added, "She's expecting her third child." A third person commented, "Good news is on the way."

    By responding to the claims, Riteish has now put an end to all the rumours. Riteish stated on his Instagram Story after posting a screenshot of a post stating Genelia was pregnant: "I wouldn't mind having 2-3 more, but unfortunately, this is untrue." Questions concerning Genelia Deshmukh's absence from films after being married to Riteish Deshmukh are frequently raised. She has frequently had to clarify that the decision to cease performing was entirely her own, contrary to widespread rumours that her husband Riteish had done so. The actress confirmed this in a recent interview as well, making it plain that she was avoiding films out of personal preference.

    Questions concerning Genelia Deshmukh's absence from films after being married to Riteish Deshmukh are frequently raised. She has frequently had to clarify that the decision to cease performing was entirely her own, contrary to widespread rumours that her husband Riteish had done so. The actress confirmed this in a recent interview as well, making it plain that she was avoiding films out of personal preference. “I am sure. People say what they want to say but the truth of the matter is that I decided. Till date… like people say ‘Why don’t you do so much more work?’ I don’t feel I can do so much work but I feel I still enjoy that whole part of being with my kids," Genelia told Bollywood Bubble.

