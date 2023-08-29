Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is emotional climax of Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda's film 'Kushi' leaked? Know details

    While fans and netizens are excited and thrilled to watch the most-awaited Telugu romantic comedy-drama film, Kushi, with Dear Comrade star Vijay Deverakonda, that reunites them after Mahanati, recent news reports suggested that the emotional climax of Kushi might have been leaked.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be romancing Vijay Deverakonda in her upcoming movie Kushi. The trailer has already generated curiosity among fans. The songs are getting immense love and accolades from all. While fans and netizens are excited and thrilled to watch the most-awaited Telugu romantic comedy-drama film, Kushi, with Dear Comrade star Vijay Deverakonda, that reunites them after Mahanati, recent news reports suggested that the emotional climax of Kushi might have been leaked.

    Even as the promotions are on, speculations are rife about its climax. Sources reveal that the movie will end on an emotional note as the main characters navigate health and personal challenges, touching upon the complexities of relationships. While director Shiva Nirvana initially hinted at a light story, new reports indicate that the film will also touch on sensitive topics like miscarriage, handled with care. The emotional journey blends action and comedy for a well-rounded movie experience. The standout and dramatically poignant moments are expected to be the performances of Vijay and Samantha in the final scenes.

    With the release date of Kushi approaching, advance bookings have already kicked off on a global scale. However, the opening of advance sales in India is still pending. The most recent report suggests that the early bookings within the country will begin on Wednesday. Kushi, a pan-Indian romantic drama directed by Shiva Nirvana, features Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. The film also stars Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar and Saranya Pradeep. Hesham Abdul Wahab is the composer of the music of the film. Kushi is backed and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. The film recently received a U/A certificate from the censor board and is slated for release on September 1.

