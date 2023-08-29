Onam 2023: Akhil Marar, Amritha Suressh and other Malayalam TV stars share wishes on social media

On the occasion of Onam, Malayalis are joyously celebrating the festival of unity, and Malayalam TV stars have also warmly conveyed their wishes to their fans. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

Onam is a vibrant and traditional harvest festival celebrated in Kerala, India. It spans ten days and honors the legendary King Mahabali. Colorful floral rangoli, known as 'Pookkalam,' adorns homes, while folk dances like Kathakali and boat races bring joy. The grand feast, 'Onam Sadhya', is a highlight, featuring an array of vegetarian dishes served on banana leaves. This festive occasion fosters unity and cultural richness, attracting both locals and tourists to partake in the cultural splendor of Kerala. Malayalis are joyfully commemorating the festival of unity, and Malayalam television celebrities have extended their heartfelt wishes to their fans as well.

Malayalam TV Celebrity wishes

ALSO READ: Onam 2023: Mahabali's myth to Kerala's Buddhist tradition, discover how the festival evolved

Akhil Marar, the winner of Bigg Boss, extended his greetings to his fans by sharing a video alongside his family.

Sharing a family pic, Rajesh Hebbar also wished his fans.

Manikuttan sharing a picture of his Onam look wished, "The celebrations, which last for ten days from Atham, culminate today in Thiruvonanaal, the great festival of Malayalis all over the world. Happy Tiruvanna Day to everyone full of prosperity, prosperity and new hopes..."

Riyas Salim, sharing his Onam look posted a wish saying, "Wishing you all a joyous and prosperous Onam! 🌼🌾"

Amritha Suressh offered a glimpse into her Onam celebrations with her daughter on social media.

Brimming with excitement, TV duo Sneha and Sreekumar are eagerly looking forward to marking their first Onam since the arrival of their baby boy, Kedar.

Bigg Boss fame Sandhya Manoj shared the story of Vidhyavali, wife of King Mahabali on her social media, before wishing her fans.

ALSO READ: Onam 2023: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal drops video post with warm wishes for fans