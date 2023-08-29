The Weeknd and Lily Rose Depp starrer 'The Idol' cancelled after Season 1; Know REASON

HBO revealed this week that they won't be proceeding with a new season of The Idol, which stars The Weeknd and Lily Rose Depp. The announcement has brought relief to many fans. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

Prior to its premiere, HBO's The Idol had generated significant anticipation as one of the most eagerly awaited series of 2023. However, the direction taken by Sam Levinson and Abel diverged greatly from expectations. The show's lackluster plot, exaggerated characters, and questionable narrative choices led to widespread criticism and negative reception with each episode's release. Adding to the complications, HBO made the decision to prematurely conclude the series, even before airing a full episode. In a recent announcement, the studio officially confirmed the cancellation of The Idol following its first season.

Why is 'The Idol' getting canceled?

In the current week, even though it sparked curiosity and interest, the resolution to not proceed with a second season was collaboratively reached by HBO, the creators, and the producers. The series, which wrapped up its inaugural season after only five episodes, triggered bewilderment among both viewers and cast members regarding its fate. While actors Moses Sumney and Da’Vine Joy Randolph voiced contrasting views about its potential continuation, HBO maintained silence on the subject, causing a sense of uncertainty.

Earlier, the show had captured attention well before its debut due to alterations in directors and extensive reshooting. The Weeknd, cast alongside Lily-Rose Depp, also confronted accusations of a harmful working environment, as detailed in a Rolling Stone exposé. These factors, combined with lukewarm critical reception, played a role in its decline. The series garnered a blend of responses, registering a modest 19% approval score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Described as a "troubling male fantasy" by critics, the show didn't achieve remarkable success either. Although it kicked off with 913,000 viewers, marking a 17% dip compared to Sam Levinson's previous HBO project 'Euphoria', the viewership did see a minor uptick to 3.6 million within the initial week, culminating in 7 million viewers overall. Regrettably, the series couldn't uphold its initial figures.

It became clear that there was no desire from either fans or the studio to bring the story back to the screens. However, this by no means indicates that the star-studded cast, including Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd, won't continue acting. It will be intriguing to observe what lies ahead for these artists.

