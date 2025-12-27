Salman Khan celebrated his birthday by releasing the teaser for his next film, 'Battle of Galwan'. He plays an Indian Army officer in the movie, which is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. The teaser shows him in a restrained look.

'Battle of Galwan' Teaser Unveiled

The teaser of Salman Khan's upcoming film 'Battle of Galwan' has been unveiled on the occasion of 'Bhaijaan's' birthday. Taking to his Instagram account on Saturday, Salman Khan shared the teaser for the film. The teaser shows Salman playing an Indian Army officer.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The teaser shows him in a serious and restrained look. The visuals show rough terrain, cold weather, and close combat scenes, giving a glimpse of the challenges faced by soldiers at high altitude. Singer Stebin Ben's voice is heard in parts of the teaser. The background score is composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

Take a look at the teaser View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

About The Film

On the work front, Salman Khan will be seen next in director Apoorva Lakhia's film 'Battle of Galwan'. In the film, Salman will be seen wearing an Indian Army uniform.

Based on the Galwan Valley Clash

The film is based on the Galwan Valley clash between India and China in 2020, where 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives. Following the clashes, tensions between India and China rose, with the army deploying formations near the Galwan Valley, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, and undertaking activities such as surveying border areas to prevent "possible" Chinese aggression.

Actor Chitrangda Singh has been paired opposite Salman in the film. (ANI)