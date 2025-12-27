The first glimpse of Rashmika Mandanna's 'Mysaa' is out, showing her in an intense action role. The makers have also released the theme OST by composer Jakes Bejoy, a trance track inspired by tribal sounds. The action drama is set for a 2026 release.

Actor Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming film 'Mysaa' has taken a step forward with the release of the first glimpse. The video was shared on Instagram by Mandanna, giving an early sense of what the film is about.

Earlier, the first visual glimpse of Mysaa showed Rashmika Mandanna in a strong action role, which seems quite different from her previous films. Now, the makers have shared the first glimpse of the original soundtrack theme.

'Mysaa' Theme Music Released

The soundtrack is composed by Jakes Bejoy, who is known for creating powerful background music in many films. For Mysaa, he has worked with different artists and drawn inspiration from tribal sounds and culture.

The makers announced the theme music on social media and shared a post asking listeners to experience it with headphones. "Plug in your headphones Turn the volume up, and let the madness take over #RememberTheName - #MYSAA First Glimpse THEME OST out now -- https://li.sten.to/MysaaFirstGlimpse A @jakes_bejoy trance In cinemas 2026. @iamRashmika @rawindrapulle @kshreyaas #AndyLong @unformulafilms #SaiGopa @AjaySaipureddy #AnilSaipureddy @srikanthsathi10 @ayeshamariam9 @TSeries @tseriessouth #RashmikaMandanna" the makers wrote.

About The Film

Mysaa is directed by Rawindra Pulle and produced by Unformula Films. The film is set in tribal regions and is described as an action drama with emotional depth. Rashmika Mandanna plays the lead role, and the film marks her return to the big screen in a new and intense character.

The film is set to release in cinemas in 2026. More details about the film are expected to be shared in the coming months. (ANI)