Drishyam 3 producer Kumar Mangat Pathak has issued a legal notice to Akshaye Khanna for allegedly exiting the film over a 'wig' dispute. The producer seeks compensation for losses and has now cast Jaideep Ahlawat in a new role for the sequel.

Producer Takes Legal Action Against Akshaye Khanna

The 'Drishyam 3' producer Kumar Mangat Pathak on Saturday confirmed that he has sent a legal notice to the actor Akshaye Khanna for allegedly walking out of the film 'Drishyam 3' after accepting the signing amount and committing dates for the project.

While speaking to ANI, Pathak alleged that actor Akshay Khanna exited the film because of his demand to wear a "wig," which didn't align with the film's continuity and schedule. When asked about the reason behind his legal action, Mangat Pathak said, "He signed our film, he signed the script, took the signing amount, signed the agreement, and then he walked out of the film. We have sent him a legal notice. If we don't get a response by the end of the day, our legal team will take action, and we will take action in court." "We had an agreement, we had given the money to make the dress, he had given us the dates, suddenly he felt that he had to grow his hair, whereas the film is a continuation film. The day the old film ends, it starts at night, so how will he grow his hair in 4 hours? Then he agreed, but again he felt he had to grow his hair, so he created confusion and left the film. The people around him put it in his mind that by wearing a wig, you will look very beautiful," Pathak said.

Producer Seeks Compensation for Losses

'Drishyam 3' producer aims for compensation from this legal action after the actor's alleged abrupt exit from the film, citing financial losses. "Now, we will move to the court, and we will demand compensation from them, because we had a set in Yash Raj, so the cost of the set, the other losses that we have incurred, if there is any loss, then we will definitely ask for it and will pressurise for our reputation," said Kumar Mangat Pathak.

Jaideep Ahlawat Joins 'Drishyam 3' Cast

Actor Akshaye Khanna has not yet issued a statement on the matter. After the fallout with Akshaye Khanna, the producer said that they have added Jaideep Ahlawat to the lead cast. "We have cast Jaideep Ahlawat, we have added a new character. He is doing now, he will do what Akshay was doing, but he will come in a new form, and we are presenting him in a very good way," said Mangat Pathak.

Drishyam 3 is slated to release in theatres worldwide on October 2, 2026. It stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role. The film is directed by Abhishek Pathak. (ANI)