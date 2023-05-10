Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Arjun Rampal to mark his big Tollywood debut with Nandamuri Balakrishna's next film; know details

    Arjun Rampal has come on-board for #NKB108. The actor is excited and nervous at the same time to work on this film. Know details.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 10, 2023, 12:14 PM IST

    Arjun Rampal has been a part of several successful Hindi movies. After making a mark for himself in Bollywood, the actor is now ready to showcase his impressive and finely nuanced acting skills in Tollywood. 'Om Shanti Om' fame Bollywood star Arjun Rampal will make his big Telugu debut with Nandamuri Balakrishna's NBK108. An official announcement of the same got made on social media.

    Arjun took to his Instagram handle and posted the announcement video. In the clip, he is saying an iconic dialogue of Balakrishna. The video highlights a conversation between the actor and NBK108's director Anil Ravipudi. He has joined the film's shoot in the ongoing schedule of Hyderabad.

    ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Photos: Actress opens up on facing 'humiliation' during 'modeling' days

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Arjun Rampal (@rampal72)

    The caption to Arjun Rampal's post read, "Making my South Debut with team NBK108. I feel super nervous and excited. I promise you all this will be one mad ride with lots of fun. Thank you for having me. Team #NBK108 welcomes the talented National Award-winning actor @rampal72 onboard as the antagonist."

    Besides, the filmmaker Anil Ravipudi took to his official Twitter account and posted the intense character look poster of Arjun Rampal. His caption for the tweet post read, "Extremely excited to welcome one of the most versatile actors, @rampalarjun sir aboard for #NBK108."

    On the eve of Ugadi, the makers of NBK108 released the first-look poster featuring two different avatars of Nandamuri Balakrishna. While S Thaman composed the music of this film, C Ram Prasad looked after the cinematography.

    On the other hand, Tammi Raju is the editor. Rajeevan is the production designer. V Venkat will choreograph the action bits of the film. NBK108 will hit the big screen on Vijayadasami (Dussehra). Apart from Balakrishna and Arjun, the film stars Kajal Aggarwal and Sreeleela in pivotal roles.

    ALSO READ: Is Salman Khan about to join Guardians of the Galaxy? know details

    Last Updated May 10, 2023, 12:14 PM IST
