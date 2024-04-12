Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Is all well with Samantha Ruth Prabhu? Actress shares cryptic post about 'A Cry For Help'

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a heartfelt message on Instagram about 'reaching out to your loved ones' and tagged her best pals. The actress has been on a break and is currently focusing on her health.

    Is all well with Samantha Ruth Prabhu? Actress shares cryptic post about 'A Cry For Help' RBA
    Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted a video on Thursday about "reaching out to your loved ones" and tagged her best friends in it. The actress took to Instagram Stories to post a video in which American author and motivational speaker Simon Sinek discusses "the 8-minute theory" and how it might aid someone who is "struggling."

    Sinek explains the hypothesis in the video, saying, "I have a good, close friend, Maria, who is going through a really difficult moment. I went to her place for supper, and she began telling me about this terrible experience she had gone through. And I wanted to be empathetic, but I was also upset that she hadn't called me. And I was like, "What the hell?" I'm here; I adore and support you. You are always there for me. Why wouldn't you let me be there for you? How selfish are you? She confesses to me, 'I did reach out to you several times.' And I look at my phone, like the text in which she says, 'Want to come over?' I'm like, 'How the heck do I know that it's a cry for assistance when every other time you ask me over sounds exactly the same?' So she saw an article that stated that when someone is suffering, all they want is 8 minutes of assistance or support from a buddy to get them back on track. So we came up with a code. We write to one another, 'Do you have 8 minutes?' That indicates I need you. And everyone can leave their meeting for 8 minutes to be present for a buddy."

    Samantha shared the video, tagged her close pals Rahul Ravindran, Himank, Nandini Reddy, and Meghna Vinod, and added, "I love you more than you'll ever know," along with a succession of white heart emojis.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu has taken a vacation and is presently focusing on her health. The actress, who was diagnosed with myositis last year, startled fans when she announced she was taking a break to care for herself. Samantha and actor Naga Chaitanya declared their divorce in 2021. Their marriage lasted nearly four years.

    Samantha rose to prominence with her appearance in the online series The Family Season 2, in which she co-starred with Manoj Bajpayee. Raj and DK directed the series, which premiered on the OTT platform Prime Video.

    She will soon be featured in the action thriller series Citadel: Hunny Bunny, which also stars Varun Dhawan. Raj and DK directed the series, which will be available on Prime Video. However, the series' official premiere date has yet to be determined.

