    'Aavesham' vs 'Varshangalkku Shesham': Who finished better at Day 1 box office collection? Read

    The Malayalam movies 'Varshangalkku Shesham' directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan and 'Aavesham' starring Fahadh Faasil was released on April 11. Meanwhile, the Day 1 box office collection of the movies is out now.

    'Aavesham' vs 'Varshangalkku Shesham': Who finished better at Day 1 box office collection? Read
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 12, 2024, 9:01 AM IST

    The two most-awaited Malayalam movies Aavesham and Varshangalkku Shesham hit theatres on April 1. However, after the first day, it is reported that Fahadh Faasil starrer obtained the highest collection on day 1.

    The movie Varshangalkku Shesham directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan has also received good responses from the audience. The movie has teamed up with most of the leading young stars of Malayalam including Pranav Mohanlal, Nivun Pauly, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Basil Joseph, Aju Varghese, and more. As per Sacnik, the movie has collected Rs 2.47 crore from India.

    Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil starrer Aavesham is full of entertainment. The movie is directed by Jeethu Madhavan. The movie also stars Ashish, Sajin Gopu, Hipster and Pooja. As per reports, the movie received Rs 3.26 crore from India.

    In Kerala, 1,23,563 tickets were sold in advance. Fahadh's 'Aavesham' is likely to become another Rs 100 crore Malayalam film in 2024. The music for the film has been composed by Sushin Shyam, with lyrics penned by Vinayak Sasikumar. Sameer Thahir handled the film's cinematography.

    Aavesham is touted to be an action comedy, bankrolled by Anwar Rasheed and Nazriya Nazim. The film is set in a college in Bengaluru, where a group of students ask for help from a local goon to protect them. 

    It is reported that the film released during Vishu will also be a huge success for the Malayalam industry. 

