Is all well with Salman Khan? Fans concern about his health after THIS video goes viral (WATCH)

Tiger 3 star Salman Khan's health has worried fans after a video of him performing at an event in Delhi went viral on the internet. In the video, the star can be seen dancing to his famous song ‘Humka Peeni Hai’ from Dabangg on stage.

In YRF's next film, Tiger 3, Salman Khan will resume his role as RAW agent Tiger. The film's teaser, called 'Tiger Ka Message,' had a fantastic response when it was released last week. While fans are eagerly awaiting Salman's comeback as Tiger, they are growing increasingly concerned about the Bollywood superstar's health.

On Sunday, a video of Salman performing at an event in New Delhi went viral, raising concerns about his health.

In the video, Salman can be seen dancing to his popular song ‘Humka Peeni Hai’ from Dabangg on stage. However, fans pointed out that actor looked “unfit” and “tired”.

A few said that Salman seemed to have gained a lot of weight. One user wrote, “He should take proper care of his health.” Another one said, “Tiger 3 ke baad thoda break lekar health par dhyaan de… phir wapas aaye… Aise toh nahi chalega.”

Tiger 3 is the third instalment of Yash Raj Films' original espionage franchise. Maneesh Sharma is directing the film, while Aditya Chopra is said to have written the script. While fans are excited to watch Tiger and Zoya reconnect on screen, many are equally excited to witness Pathaan's appearance in the film.

According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, who had his espionage debut earlier this year, would emerge in Tiger 3 as Salman's Tiger debuted in Pathaan. His cameo is still being kept under wraps.