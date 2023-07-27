Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Irish singer Sinead O'Connor passes away at 56

    Sinead O'Connor, the globally prominent and celebrated Irish singer best known for her decades-long musical career, has passed away at 56. Here's everything you need to know about the late enigmatic songstress whose death has left her fans really sad and in a state of mourning.

    First Published Jul 27, 2023, 8:12 AM IST

    Sinead O'Connor, the celebrated Irish singer best known for her decades-long brilliant career as a singer, songwriter, and musician, has passed away. According to reports in The Irish Times, the Nothing Compres 2 U singer reportedly passed away on July 26, Wednesday, due to undisclosed health issues. Some unconfirmed reports also suggest that the 56-year-old singer, who will be remembered for her phenomenal and remarkable contribution to pop and rock music, has been reportedly battling an unnamed illness for the last few months. It is a sad piece of news for her fans and also a big shock for the music industry as they lost a valuable gem whose music and songs have contributed a lot.

    The celebrated singer's confirmed the reports of her demise with an official statement released on The Irish Times recently. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this difficult time," reads the statement. However, Sinead O'Connor's family and friends have refrained from revealing the actual reason behind her untimely and shocking demise. Sinead O'Connor's sudden death has left her fans across the globe absolutely devastated.

    In her final Twitter post made last week, Sinead O'Connor revealed that she had been an 'undead night creature' after the tragic death of her 17-year-old son Shane ended his life in January 2022. She said, "Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in bardo without him."

