    Ira Khan starts much-awaited pre-wedding soiree with fiance Nupur Shikhare

    Daughter of eminent bollywood icon Aamir Khan, Ira Khan has commenced her much-awaited pre-wedding rituals and fiesta with fiance Nupur Shikhare. While Aamir Khan did not attend, her mother, Reena Dutta, got spotted.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Nov 4, 2023, 3:38 PM IST

    Ira Khan has kicked off her wedding festivities. The daughter of Aamir Khan is all set to marry Nupur Shikhare in January. Ahead of the wedding, Ira and Nupur had a pre-wedding ceremony called kelvan at the house of Nupur. While Aamir Khan was visibly missing from the pre-wedding ceremony, Her mother, Reena Dutta, was present at the ritual. For the pre-wedding ceremony, Ira looked stunning in a pink saree with a Peshwai nath. Meanwhile, Nupur was wearing a kurta and a pair of jeans. The happy couple sat together as the ladies performed the ceremony.

    Ira shared the photos on her official Instagram account. Rhea Chakraborty took to the comments section and wrote, "So cute." Fans also showered Ira with love. "Kay mast Maraathit bolli! Congratulations!," a comment read. "Aww. Love this. You are looking so pretty, Ira. Thu thu,” added another.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

    Speaking with a leading entertainment portal last month, Aamir confirmed the date and praised his soon-to-be son-in-law. "Ira is getting married on January 3. The boy she has chosen is. Waise toh pet name unka naam Popoye hai. He is a trainer. He has arms like Popoye, but his name is Nupur. He is a lovely boy. When Ira was battling depression, he was with her. He is someone who has stood by her and emotionally supported her. I am happy that she has selected a boy who. They are so happy together. They are very well connected. They really look after each other and care for each other."

    Aamir added, "Main toh bada emotional hota hoon bhai. uss din main bahut rone waala hoon yeh toh tay hai. Discussions have already begun in the family that Aamir ko sambaalna uss din (take care of Aamir that day) because I am very emotional. I can not control my smile nor my tears."

