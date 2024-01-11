Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Ira Khan, Nupur Sikhare wedding: Mithila Palkar celebrates birthday amidst BFF's wedding festivities [PHOTOS]

    Actress Mithila Palkar celebrates her birthday with newlyweds Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare in Udaipur, post their fairytale wedding. A reunion with Katti Batti co-stars Imran Khan and Abhishek Saha adds charm to the festivities. Ira and Nupur's Udaipur wedding is a grand affair, with a white wedding capturing emotional moments

    Ira Khan, Nupur Sikhare wedding: Mithila Palkar celebrates birthday amidst BFF's wedding festivities [PHOTOS] ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 11, 2024, 10:18 AM IST

    Celebrations were in full swing as actress Mithila Palkar marked her birthday with newlyweds Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare in Udaipur. The duo, who had a registered marriage in Mumbai on January 3, celebrated their wedding in Udaipur, exchanging vows on January 10. The enchanting white wedding was attended by Ira's parents, Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, and was followed by a joyous birthday celebration for Mithila.

    In a heartwarming video shared by Mithila, the birthday girl is seen cutting a cake with Ira Khan, who donned a black jacket over her white wedding dress. Nupur Shikhare and friends joined in singing the birthday song, creating a memorable moment for the actress.

    Ira Khan, Nupur Sikhare wedding: Mithila Palkar celebrates birthday amidst BFF's wedding festivities [PHOTOS] ATG

    Adding to the joy of the celebration, Mithila Palkar had a delightful reunion with her Katti Batti co-stars, Imran Khan and Abhishek Saha, during the wedding festivities. The trio, who worked together in the 2015 film directed by Nikkhil Advani, shared a picture on social media captioned, "The customary reunion photo! (heart emoji) #KattiBatti."

    Ira Khan, Nupur Sikhare wedding: Mithila Palkar celebrates birthday amidst BFF's wedding festivities [PHOTOS] ATG

    Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding extravaganza in Udaipur commenced on January 7 with a welcome dinner, followed by a mehendi ceremony and pajama party. The festivities continued with a friendly football game on January 9, leading up to a mesmerizing sangeet ceremony in the evening. Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and their son Azad Rao Khan serenaded the couple with melodious songs during the celebration.

    The climax of the enchanting affair was the couple's white wedding on January 10 at 4 pm. Videos and pictures shared on social media captured the emotional moments, including Aamir Khan's heartfelt reaction as his daughter Ira exchanged vows with Nupur Shikhare. The event concluded with the newlyweds sharing a passionate kiss, capturing the essence of their fairytale love story.

    ALSO READ: Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding party: Groom grooves to lungi dance; couple host pyjama party for guests

    The grandeur of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding is set to continue with a lavish reception in Mumbai on January 13. The guest list reportedly includes esteemed personalities from the film industry, such as Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani, Ashutosh Gowariker, and Juhi Chawla. The celebration promises to be a star-studded event, marking the union of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare in style.

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2024, 10:18 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Koffee With Karan 8': Neetu Kapoor reveals Rishi Kapoor was a strict boyfriend, put THIS restriction on her RKK

    'Koffee With Karan 8': Neetu Kapoor reveals Rishi Kapoor was a strict boyfriend, put THIS restriction on her

    Actor Yash takes break from TOXIC movie shooting, flies to Goa after tragic death of fans on his birthday vkp

    Actor Yash takes break from TOXIC movie shooting, flies to Goa after tragic death of fans on his birthday

    Dunki Shah Rukh Khan, Tapsee Pannu starrer to be submitted for Oscars? Here's what we know ATG

    'Dunki': Shah Rukh Khan, Tapsee Pannu starrer to be submitted for Oscars? Here's what we know

    Shah Rukh Khan requests Mani Ratnam for a film says, 'I will dance on top of a plane on Chhaiya Chhaiya' RKK

    Shah Rukh Khan requests Mani Ratnam for a film says, 'I will dance on top of a plane on Chhaiya Chhaiya'

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui's ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi shares cryptic post; Read on ATG

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui's ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi shares cryptic post; Read on

    Recent Stories

    India's suicide rate: More than 35 students commit suicide daily rkn

    India's suicide rate: More than 35 students commit suicide daily

    No bikes or autos to be allowed on India's longest sea bridge; Rs 250 toll on 6-lane Atal Setu

    No bikes or autos to be allowed on India's longest sea bridge; Rs 250 toll on 6-lane Atal Setu

    Asia's largest thematically curated Global Science Festival Kerala to begin on January 15; Check details anr

    Asia's largest thematically curated Global Science Festival Kerala to begin on January 15; Check Details

    'Koffee With Karan 8': Neetu Kapoor reveals Rishi Kapoor was a strict boyfriend, put THIS restriction on her RKK

    'Koffee With Karan 8': Neetu Kapoor reveals Rishi Kapoor was a strict boyfriend, put THIS restriction on her

    Actor Yash takes break from TOXIC movie shooting, flies to Goa after tragic death of fans on his birthday vkp

    Actor Yash takes break from TOXIC movie shooting, flies to Goa after tragic death of fans on his birthday

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon