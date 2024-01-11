Ira Khan, Nupur Sikhare wedding: Mithila Palkar celebrates birthday amidst BFF's wedding festivities [PHOTOS]

Actress Mithila Palkar celebrates her birthday with newlyweds Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare in Udaipur, post their fairytale wedding. A reunion with Katti Batti co-stars Imran Khan and Abhishek Saha adds charm to the festivities. Ira and Nupur's Udaipur wedding is a grand affair, with a white wedding capturing emotional moments

Celebrations were in full swing as actress Mithila Palkar marked her birthday with newlyweds Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare in Udaipur. The duo, who had a registered marriage in Mumbai on January 3, celebrated their wedding in Udaipur, exchanging vows on January 10. The enchanting white wedding was attended by Ira's parents, Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, and was followed by a joyous birthday celebration for Mithila.

In a heartwarming video shared by Mithila, the birthday girl is seen cutting a cake with Ira Khan, who donned a black jacket over her white wedding dress. Nupur Shikhare and friends joined in singing the birthday song, creating a memorable moment for the actress.

Adding to the joy of the celebration, Mithila Palkar had a delightful reunion with her Katti Batti co-stars, Imran Khan and Abhishek Saha, during the wedding festivities. The trio, who worked together in the 2015 film directed by Nikkhil Advani, shared a picture on social media captioned, "The customary reunion photo! (heart emoji) #KattiBatti."

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding extravaganza in Udaipur commenced on January 7 with a welcome dinner, followed by a mehendi ceremony and pajama party. The festivities continued with a friendly football game on January 9, leading up to a mesmerizing sangeet ceremony in the evening. Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and their son Azad Rao Khan serenaded the couple with melodious songs during the celebration.

The climax of the enchanting affair was the couple's white wedding on January 10 at 4 pm. Videos and pictures shared on social media captured the emotional moments, including Aamir Khan's heartfelt reaction as his daughter Ira exchanged vows with Nupur Shikhare. The event concluded with the newlyweds sharing a passionate kiss, capturing the essence of their fairytale love story.

The grandeur of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding is set to continue with a lavish reception in Mumbai on January 13. The guest list reportedly includes esteemed personalities from the film industry, such as Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani, Ashutosh Gowariker, and Juhi Chawla. The celebration promises to be a star-studded event, marking the union of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare in style.