IPL 2023: While Hardik Pandya has family time with Agastya, Natasa Stankovic engages in workouts (WATCH)

IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya is having a decent time leading Gujarat Titans, well on the road to the playoffs. Meanwhile, outside the field, while he engages in family time with his son Agastya, his wife Natasa Stankovic participates in fitness activities.

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is having a great time leading defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), as his side stays firmly in contention for the playoffs. Meanwhile, outside the field, he is also having a pleasant time, especially with his family, namely his son Agastya.

In a video recently shared by him, Pandya is seen teaching about wildlife animals to Agastya. As Pandya asks him to identify the animals in a wildlife book, Agastya answers them correctly. At the same time, an elated Pandya goes on to kiss him on his cheeks. "Learning and growing every single day," Pandya captioned the video.

Later, in another video he shared, Pandya is seen walking onto the balcony of his rented family apartment in Mumbai. He shakes hands with his family before he poses with everyone for a drone camera above the balcony. He captioned the post, "S Q U A D".

As for his Serbia-based Bollywood wife, Natasa Stankovic, she has been giving time to her fitness lately. It has been evident through the workout videos she has shared on her Instagram handle as stories. In the first, she is seen doing hip sit-ups/pull-ups using gym equipment, while in the other, she conducts the leg pull-up using gym equipment by lying down on her chest. Lastly, she is also seen performing sit-ups using a barbell.