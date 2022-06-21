Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    International Yoga Day: Aanchal Munjal reveals how yoga helped her recover after her major surgery

    On the occasion of International Yoga Day, actor Aanchal Munjal shares yoga asanas that helped her to recover from two major surgeries.

    Mumbai, First Published Jun 21, 2022, 2:11 PM IST

    After a hiatus, Aanchal Munjal is back in action as she recently recovered from major surgery, she underwent in 2020. The actress who was advised bed rest for two months after her surgery, bounced back with zeal even though she couldn't hit the gym yet. It was maintaining a healthy diet combined with Yoga that helped her restore her strength and fitness in her difficult times.

    On the occasion of International Yoga Day on Tuesday, June 21, Aanchal Munjal spoke about her recovery and how yoga played a significant role in it. Sharing details on the yoga asanas she performed during her recovery, Aanchal said, "During my recovery, I practiced Ustrasana, Pavanamuktasana, Gomukhasana, Ardha Matsyendrāsana, Brahma Mudra, Tadasana and breathing exercises followed by meditation. Yoga is an important part of my life. It’s about living beautifully inside out. When I practice yoga, not only my body but my soul feels amazing."

    ALSO READ: 5 yoga asanas Malaika Arora does for a sexier body (pictures and videos)

    Aanchal had two major setbacks - one a shoulder injury during dance rehearsals in 2014, and later another surgery in 2020. Therefore, it was important that her training took care of both factors to ensure her body doesn't undergo any kind of stress. Her fitness regime thus has a combination of strength training, cardio and yoga.

    ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt’s yoga trainer shares actor’s fitness secret

    Having discovered the benefits of Yoga, it is now an integral part of Aanchal Munjal's life. "I feel everyone must practice Yoga for overall well-being - good mental, physical, emotional health," she concludes.

    Aanchal Munjal is best known for her roles in both Hindi as well as the Tamil film industries. She got her major Bollywood breakthrough with Arjun Rampal, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol-starrer ‘We Are Family’. After that, she was also seen in Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Sail Ali Khan, Manoj Bajpayee and Prateik Babbar-starrer ‘Aarakshan’, wherein she played the role of Muniya S Yadav.

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2022, 2:11 PM IST
