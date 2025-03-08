International Women's Day: Kangana Ranaut shares strong message 'You Are A Goddess, Everyone Needs You'

Kangana Ranaut is a powerful woman. She made an impact in movies and politics without a godfather. On International Women's Day, the actress sent a powerful message for women. She wrote, "You are a goddess, everyone needs you and you are more than enough, you are everything."

International Women's Day: Kangana Ranaut shares strong message 'You Are A Goddess, Everyone Needs You' RBA
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 8, 2025, 10:24 AM IST

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Bollywood actor-politician Kangana Ranaut said that it is important for women to recognise their inner strength and never consider themselves less than anyone in society.

Taking to X, she wrote, "On this international women's day my message to all the women out there is, don't let anyone convince you that you need to fit in to men's shoes or compete with other women. No. You don't need to be like anyone else, there is a Shakti waiting in you to be unravelled and unleashed. Just focus on that, be kinder, be curious, be more of yourself, be more of a woman."

"Remember everyone in this world is hoping to receive the love and grace of a woman, remember even you as a child all you needed was your mother, be that source, radiate more, love more , give more, just be more of a woman. You are a goddess , every one needs you and you are more than enough, you are everything...#WomensDay2025," she added.

President Droupadi Murmu, in her message on the eve of International Women's Day, observed every year on March 8, extended her greetings to all women across the country.

"On the occasion of International Women's Day, I extend my heartiest greetings to all sisters and daughters," the President's Secretariat said in a release.
"International Women's Day is an occasion to honour the achievements of women power and their unique contribution to the country and society. Women are the foundation of our family, society and the nation. Women have successfully carved out their identities in diverse fields, despite facing adversities and challenges", President Murmu said.

"However, much needs to be done to improve women's socio-economic conditions. Let us all pledge to create a society where every woman feels safe and has equal opportunities to advance. I congratulate all women achievers and wish them a bright future", she added.

International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 globally. It is a special day dedicated to celebrating women's accomplishments, promoting awareness about gender equality, and fighting for a more equitable society.

