International Dance Day: From Hrithik Roshan to Disha Patani, 6 celebrities who love Allu Arjun's dance moves

Making International Dance Day really special and remarkable, here's a list of 6 celebrities, from Hrithik Roshan to Disha Patani and many more, who have given plaudits and rave reviews on Allu Arjun's smooth dancing skills.

On International Dance Day, we celebrate actors in India who stood out for the energy, enthusiasm, precision, and style they bring on screen and on stage with their performances.

One of the most notable dancers is superstar Allu Arjun who finds fans not just amongst the Indian public but also fellow industry-mates who have often showered praise on his dancing skills. We take a detailed look at actors who loved Allu Arjun's flawless dancing.

ALSO READ: Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

1. Hrithik Roshan:

Applauding global pan-Indian star Allu Arjun's dancing skills, One of the best performers from Indian cinema, Hrithik Roshan, regards highly of Allu Arjun’s dancing and terms it as energetic, strong, and inspiring.

2. Disha Patani:

Allu Arjun found special fan in bollywood actress Disha Patani who was in awe of his moves in Butta Bomma, the hit track from Allu Arjun’s film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Posting a clip from the song, Disha said, "@alluarjun. How do you do it. Thank you for inspiring all of us."

3. Tiger Shroff:

Quite the dancer himself, Tiger Shroff was quick to take Allu Arjun’s name when asked who his favourite star in the South was. He also added that he was envious of his dancing. Tiger said, "I like Allu Arjun very much. He is my favourite. I wish I could move like him."

4. Samantha Ruth Prabhu:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who danced with Allu Arjun on the cult hit Oo Antava, spoke of how he is so effortless, with moves that are challenging. She said, "It is challenging to get all the steps right, rhythm, and dance with Allu Arjun. It is tiring. A performance that keeps you hooked. Every second. I am always inspired when an actor is so good that it is impossible to look away. Allu Arjun was that for me in Pushpa."

5. Pooja Hegde:

Pooja Hegde, who has worked with Allu Arjun on his blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo calls him ‘the Rubber Man’ and spoke highly of his excellent dance moves. Shedding details on Allu Arjun's dancing skills, Pooja said, "He is like a Rubber Man, a phenomenal dancer. Every move of his looked so stylish and appealing. I used to tell him I would need several rehearsals to match up to him."

6. Rashmika Mandanna:

Srivalli and Pushpa have become some of the most loved characters. Rashmika Mandanna, who starred opposite Allu Arjun in the film, was another actor who got awestruck and blown away by the superstar's dancing skills. Talking about her experience working with him, she said, "I really fell in love while working with Allu Arjun sir. He is fun and also professional. Such an amazing actor to work with. Above all, we all knew him as a brilliant dancer. His dancing skills are mindblowing. I really enjoyed working a lot with him."

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi HOT Photos: Actress flaunts her voluptuous body in sheer-diamond studded gown; see sexy pictures