Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Instagram star 'Ganji Chudail' promotes 'Murder Mubarak'; Vijay Varma shocked (WATCH)

    Netflix's 'Murder Mubarak' and 'Ganji Chudail' collaborated on a one-of-a-kind crossover that shocked everyone, including actor Vijay Varma. The reel that features Ganji Chudail, along with the characters of 'Murder Mubarak' was shared on Netflix India's social media page.

    Instagram star 'Ganji Chudail' promotes 'Murder Mubarak'; Vijay Varma shocked (WATCH) RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 19, 2024, 10:19 AM IST

    Netflix has teamed with the creators of 'Ganji Chudail' to promote their latest release, 'Murder Mubarak'. This crossover impressed the viewers and Vijay Varma, who was caught aback by the reel. Varma portrays one of the suspects in the murder mystery.

    In this one-of-a-kind crossover spectacular, Homi Adjania's 'Murder Mubarak' collides with the hilarious cartoon universe of 'Ganji Chudail'. The film featuring Ganji Chudail and the characters from 'Murder Mubarak' was shared on Netflix India's official social media handle. "Someone get Ganji Chudail a membership for the Royal Delhi Club ASAP," read the caption.

    Also Read: SS Rajamouli in Japan: RRR director gets 'origami cranes' from 83-year-old fan-see pictures

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

    Murder Mubarak began streaming on Netflix on March 15. This special ad throws a fresh curveball when the famed Ganji Chudail, the bald witch from Majedar Kahani's popular animated series, arrives at the crime scene.

    The unexpected alliance between the two astounded everyone. Vijay Varma, who portrays Kaashi in 'Murder Mubarak', wrote, "I wasn’t prepared for this (mind blown emoji)." Meanwhile, actor Gaurav Gera expressed his love for Ganji Chudail.

    Also Read: 'Bad News': Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, Ammy Virk starrer to release on THIS date; Read on

    Instagram star 'Ganji Chudail' promotes 'Murder Mubarak'; Vijay Varma shocked (WATCH) RBA

    An Instagram user commented, "WHAT IS THIS BEHAVIOUR NETFLIX." Much like Vijay, actor Falaq Naaz wrote, "Are you kidding me NETFLIX????????"

    'Murder Mubarak', directed by Homi Adjani, stars Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, and Suhail Nayyar, all of whom masterfully conceal their true intentions. Pankaj Tripathi, who portrays a nontraditional officer, leads the charge. The film is presently available on Netflix.

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2024, 10:19 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas visit Farhan Akhtar's house for dinner; video goes viral RBA

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas visit Farhan Akhtar's house for dinner; video goes viral

    'She is fighting for her life': Actress Arudhathi Nair on ventilator; sister shares more details rkn

    'She is fighting for her life': Actress Arudhathi Nair on ventilator; sister shares more details

    SS Rajamouli in Japan: RRR director gets 'origami cranes' from 83-year-old fan-see pictures RBA

    SS Rajamouli in Japan: RRR director gets 'origami cranes' from 83-year-old fan-see pictures

    Elvish Yadav supplied snake venom at rave parties to show-off his swag increase fan base Read details RBA

    Elvish Yadav supplied snake venom at rave parties to show-off his 'swag’, increase fan base; Read details

    Gangs of Godavari: Vishwak Sen sports rugged appearance poster; announces new release date NIR

    Gangs of Godavari: Vishwak Sen sports rugged appearance in poster; announces new release date

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru police seize explosives found in empty plot in front of Bellandur school, probe underway vkp

    BREAKING: Bengaluru police seize explosives found in empty plot in front of Bellandur school, probe underway

    Bengaluru police detain 5 suspects in assaulitng shopkeeper allegedly for playing Hanuman Chalisa vkp

    Bengaluru police detain 5 suspects in assaulitng shopkeeper allegedly for playing Hanuman Chalisa

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas visit Farhan Akhtar's house for dinner; video goes viral RBA

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas visit Farhan Akhtar's house for dinner; video goes viral

    India committed to combating piracy, terrorism in Indian Ocean region': PM Modi AJR

    'India committed to combating piracy, terrorism in Indian Ocean region': PM Modi

    Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 407 March 19 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 407 March 19 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Recent Videos

    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH) snt

    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH) AJR

    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon