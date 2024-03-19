Instagram star 'Ganji Chudail' promotes 'Murder Mubarak'; Vijay Varma shocked (WATCH)

Netflix's 'Murder Mubarak' and 'Ganji Chudail' collaborated on a one-of-a-kind crossover that shocked everyone, including actor Vijay Varma. The reel that features Ganji Chudail, along with the characters of 'Murder Mubarak' was shared on Netflix India's social media page.

Netflix has teamed with the creators of 'Ganji Chudail' to promote their latest release, 'Murder Mubarak'. This crossover impressed the viewers and Vijay Varma, who was caught aback by the reel. Varma portrays one of the suspects in the murder mystery.

In this one-of-a-kind crossover spectacular, Homi Adjania's 'Murder Mubarak' collides with the hilarious cartoon universe of 'Ganji Chudail'. The film featuring Ganji Chudail and the characters from 'Murder Mubarak' was shared on Netflix India's official social media handle. "Someone get Ganji Chudail a membership for the Royal Delhi Club ASAP," read the caption.

Murder Mubarak began streaming on Netflix on March 15. This special ad throws a fresh curveball when the famed Ganji Chudail, the bald witch from Majedar Kahani's popular animated series, arrives at the crime scene.

The unexpected alliance between the two astounded everyone. Vijay Varma, who portrays Kaashi in 'Murder Mubarak', wrote, "I wasn’t prepared for this (mind blown emoji)." Meanwhile, actor Gaurav Gera expressed his love for Ganji Chudail.

An Instagram user commented, "WHAT IS THIS BEHAVIOUR NETFLIX." Much like Vijay, actor Falaq Naaz wrote, "Are you kidding me NETFLIX????????"

'Murder Mubarak', directed by Homi Adjani, stars Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, and Suhail Nayyar, all of whom masterfully conceal their true intentions. Pankaj Tripathi, who portrays a nontraditional officer, leads the charge. The film is presently available on Netflix.