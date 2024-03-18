Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Bad News': Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, Ammy Virk starrer to release on THIS date; Read on

    Excitement peaks as Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk gear up for 'Bad Newz,' backed by Karan Johar. Anticipation rises for this comedy inspired by true events, promising laughter and entertainment

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 18, 2024, 6:41 PM IST

    Vicky Kaushal sparked a flurry of excitement across the internet on Monday with a tantalizing hint about an upcoming project featuring Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. Adding fuel to the anticipation, filmmaker Karan Johar, who is backing the film under his production banner, has now made an official announcement, unveiling the title and a slew of posters for the much-anticipated movie. Titled 'Bad Newz', the film is scheduled to grace theaters this July.

    Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan Johar shared the news, declaring, 'Get ready for the most entertaining hungama – a hilarious once-in-a-billion situation awaits... a comedy inspired by true events!! #BadNewz IN CINEMAS 19th July 2024!'

    Last year, the internet was set abuzz with numerous photos of Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri during their shoot in Croatia. These snapshots captured intimate moments between the two stars, with Vicky Kaushal seen holding Triptii close during the shoot. In one particularly memorable shot, the actor was spotted lifting his co-star, adding to the excitement surrounding the film.

    On the professional front, Triptii Dimri is currently savoring the success of "Animal." Released in December 2023, the film co-starred Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. Triptii's on-screen chemistry with Ranbir garnered widespread acclaim from audiences and critics alike. Besides her role in "Bad Newz," she is set to feature in Kartik Aaryan's "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3."

    Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in "Sam Bahadur." In addition to his role in "Bad Newz," he is also slated to appear in "Chhava." This upcoming film is reported to be a period drama, featuring Kaushal alongside Rashmika Mandanna. "Chhava" is expected to delve into the bravery, sacrifices, and wartime strategies of Sambhaji Maharaj, intertwined with an emotional love story depicting his relationship with his wife.

