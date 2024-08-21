Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Inspiring video: Sushmita Sen's latest workout Instagram post goes viral; actress sets new fitness goals

    Sushmita Sen may be seen in the recently uploaded video at the gym, where she works on the pull-down machine. The clip captures her from behind, showcasing her toned back muscles and biceps.

    First Published Aug 21, 2024, 1:06 PM IST

    Fans continue to find inspiration in Sushmita Sen's dedication to maintaining a healthy lifestyle and a devotion to physical fitness. She maintains the interest of her followers and admirers by providing them with peeks of her life through various social media platforms. This is not an exception; her most recent Instagram photo, which displays her tremendous fitness progress, is no exception. Within the video that was only recently distributed, Sushmita can be seen at the gym, where she is exercising on the pull-down machine. Her toned back muscles and biceps are displayed well in the video footage, which was taken from behind her.

    During the course of the video, Sushmita, “The vibration of this Music…and a set with me!!! May God always give us the strength to rise! When life pulls us down, we use it to build a Muscle. I love you guys!”

    Shortly after, her daughter Renee Sen commented, “I gotta up my game!” Fans and followers were also quite impressed to see her dedication and flooded the post with love. One user wrote, “You are inspiring people not only by your deep words but also by your work (movies and all) and workout.” Another person mentioned, “Your commitment to fitness is truly inspiring.”

    Sushmita not only posts fitness-related content, but she also shares personal moments that her admirers hold dear. A short while ago, she gave her fans a glimpse into the Raksha Bandhan events she was planning. A number of photographs were uploaded by the actress, which included her brother Rajeev Sen, as well as her children Renee and Alisah. For the purpose of this photograph, Sushmita is dressed in a black ensemble consisting of a T-shirt and pants. In the meanwhile, Rajeev and her daughters are also dressed in a fashion that is considered informal. "Companionship, affection, and safeguarding." The caption said, "Happy Raksha Bandhan," which was written by Sushmita.

    Sushmita Sen's most recent appearance in the world of work was in the action thriller series Aarya, which Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi created. Aarya Sareen, a self-reliant lady who joins a mafia organisation to protect her family and get revenge for her husband's death, is the program's protagonist. Sushmita plays the role of Aarya Sareen. Several other actors, including Vikas Kumar, Virti Vaghani, Viren Vazirani, Sikandar Kher, Angad Khan, Ankur Bhatia, Maya Sarao, and Vishwajeet Pradhan, are also mentioned in the film.

    It is also worth noting that Sushmita made a noteworthy appearance on the podcast Chapter 2, hosted by Rhea Chakraborty. During the program, the two celebrities had an open and honest chat about a variety of subjects, which was well received and cherished by the audience.

