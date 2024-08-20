Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Darshan's arrest: Here's how his friends and family are coping with THIS incident

    Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was a role model who used to provide guidance and promote his friends' projects in the film industry. Now, there are several people left behind and left to worry about what they are doing and how they will survive without the actor.

    First Published Aug 20, 2024, 12:37 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 20, 2024, 12:37 PM IST

    Darshan Thoogudeepa had a significant presence in the Kannada cinema industry. Almost every release of his flicks sold out cinemas and broke box office records. Since he participated in the Renukaswamy murder case, in which he is one of the suspected accused alongside his reported lover Pavithra Gowda, his admirers have been eagerly awaiting his comeback to the film industry.

    Darshan was a role model who used to provide guidance and promote his friends' projects, thus there are now worries about what they are doing and how they are surviving without the actor. Renuka Swamy works at a pharmaceutical business and reportedly sent indecent texts to actress Pavithra Gowda.

    According to accounts, Darshan may have intervened on her behalf. Renukaswamy was allegedly kidnapped and abused while confined in a shed. The next day, a food delivery agent discovered his body, which had been placed near a drainage drain. Darshan is now in prison, along with his aides.

    Dhanveer, Darshan's close buddy, has met him several times since he went to jail. While Darshan originally declined to meet with him, his buddy persisted to pay him visits and allegedly travelled to many temples to pray for the star's health. He is known to keep a low profile and avoids cinema and social media.

    In addition to Dhanveer, Darshan shares a strong relationship with actor Yashas Surya. Darshan is said to have played an important role in Yashas' career, helping him land a meaty role in Garadi. Darshan is also noted for stepping in to help Ambareesh's son, Abhishek, in his debut film, Amar, and even playing a special role in it. Now that the actor is in prison, Abhishek is also keeping a low profile about his job.

    Vinod Prabhakar, another close friend of Darshan, visited him in jail on the first day. According to reports, he is greatly disturbed by the actor's detention and has kept silent. He has become relatively passive on social media.

    Actor Chikkanna may have to testify against Darshan in the Renukaswamy murder case. Like others, Darshan served as a role model for Chikkanna. Darshan used to spend a lot of time with Chikkanna and also praised his performances. 

