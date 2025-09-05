Manoj Bajpayee's Inspector Zende has premiered on Netflix. The film features Jim Sarbh as a serial killer and a powerful performance by Bajpayee. Here's our review

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee's film 'Inspector Zende' has been released on the OTT platform Netflix. Ever since the film's trailer was released, people were eagerly awaiting its release. This film is a tremendous combo of humor, suspense, and thriller. Now that the film is streaming, let's read its review.

What is the full story of 'Inspector Zende'?

The story of 'Inspector Zende' begins with the sensational news of the notorious swimsuit killer of the 80s, Carl Bhojraj (Jim Sarbh), escaping from Delhi's Tihar Jail. This news shocks the entire system, including Inspector Madhukar Zende. In fact, Zende had already arrested Carl once in 1971, but now his escape again raises questions about him. So, Zende decides that this time he will catch Carl and erase the stain on the police's image. DIG (Sachin Khedekar) also expresses confidence in Zende and sends him on this secret mission with a special team. Zende sets out in search of Carl with his team of five policemen, but whether they will be able to catch him again or not, you will have to watch the film to find out.

How is the acting of the film's star cast?

Talking about the acting of the film's star cast, Manoj Bajpayee has shown tremendous depth and credibility in the role of Zende. Jim Sarbh has filled his character with a dangerous aura with his tone and style, which keeps the audience hooked. Bhalchandra Kadam fits perfectly into the role of Zende's assistant. At the same time, Sachin Khedekar, even though he appears in less screen time, leaves his mark.

Overall, this film is worth watching due to Manoj Bajpayee's brilliant acting. However, some repetitions in the story prevent the film from reaching the level that was expected from its strong theme. It is a light-hearted thriller film, which makes an impact more because of its powerful performance than its script. Keeping all these aspects in mind, we give this film a rating of 3.5 stars out of 5.