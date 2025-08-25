Manoj Bajpayee plays Inspector Zende, a cop chasing Jim Sarbh’s fugitive in a crime drama set in the 70s and 80s. The film promises action, drama, and suspense, releasing September 5.

Netflix India has unveiled the trailer for its upcoming investigative thriller Inspector Zende, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Jim Sarbh. The film, inspired by real-life events, is set to stream from September 5, 2025. Directed by Chinmay D. Mandlekar, the story takes viewers back to the 1970s and 80s, bringing alive the life and challenges of Madhukar Bapurao Zende, the Mumbai cop who famously caught serial killer Charles Sobhraj twice.

Manoj Bajpayee vs Jim Sarbh in Cat-and-Mouse Chase

In the film, Bajpayee plays Inspector Zende, a sharp and determined officer tasked with catching Carl Bhojraj, a character modeled on the notorious “Swimsuit Killer,” played by Jim Sarbh. Bhojraj escapes from Tihar Jail, sparking a tense chase that spans multiple cities before reaching a dramatic climax in Goa. The trailer teases a gripping battle of wits between Bajpayee’s tough cop and Sarbh’s charming but dangerous criminal.

Alongside the leads, the film features a strong supporting cast including Sachin Khedekar, Bhalchandra Kadam, Girija Oak, Harish Dudhade, Vaibhav Mangale, and others, who bring humor, warmth, and camaraderie to the narrative. Their on-screen banter provides a light-hearted balance to the intense crime story.

A Blend of Crime and Comedy

Inspector Zende is not just a crime drama but also a fresh take on the crime-comedy genre. While the central plot revolves around a dangerous fugitive and the cop determined to bring him down, the film’s tone promises moments of wit and breeziness. The trailer hints at a mix of high-stakes drama, thrilling chases, and lively character interactions, making it appealing for both crime-thriller fans and casual viewers.

Produced by Jay Shewakramani and Tanhaji director Om Raut under the banner of Northern Lights Films, the movie also marks Chinmay Mandlekar’s Hindi directorial debut. With Manoj Bajpayee returning to OTT after Killer Soup and The Family Man, and Jim Sarbh bringing his signature charisma, Inspector Zende looks set to be an engaging entertainer when it premieres on Netflix on September 5.