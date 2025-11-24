Image Credit : Getty

WWE has consistently booked heroic squads to win WarGames, with female heroes victorious in each of the last three years. The current storyline began with IYO SKY and The Kabuki Warriors, and Ripley has stood by SKY throughout. Flair and Bliss recently lost the tag titles to Asuka and Kairi Sane, giving the heroes momentum. With Lee only in her second match since returning, it’s unlikely she’ll be booked to lose. A clean win for Team Ripley would be the safest option, aligning with WWE’s traditional booking.