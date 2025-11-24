5 Thrilling Ways WWE Survivor Series Women’s WarGames Could End
WWE Survivor Series WarGames could swing either way—Team Jax seeks credibility, Team Ripley eyes tradition.
Team Jax Finally Breaks the Heel Curse
Heel squads have gone 0-3 in WarGames since Triple H introduced the match to Survivor Series. Nia Jax, who led a team last year but fell short, remains a dominant heel presence. With her new partnership alongside Lash Legend, bookers may decide it’s time for the villains to secure a much-needed win. A victory here would prevent the match from feeling predictable and give Jax’s side credibility moving forward.
Becky Lynch and Nia Jax Implode, Costing the Heels
Becky Lynch and Nia Jax have a long, combative history. Jax famously injured Lynch before a past Survivor Series, and their rivalry has resurfaced multiple times over championship gold. Even though Lynch shook Asuka’s hand on SmackDown, her relationship with Jax remains tense. Their egos could clash inside WarGames, opening the door for the heroic team to capitalize. If Lynch and Jax explode mid-match, Team Ripley could walk away with the win.
Charlotte Flair Walks Out, Leaving the Heels Vulnerable
Charlotte Flair’s issues with Rhea Ripley have been the central storyline around Team Ripley. Despite Ripley extending an olive branch, Flair’s distrust lingers. Her alliance with Alexa Bliss has boosted her popularity, but Flair has always thrived as a heel. During WarGames, Flair could protest by walking out, claiming she’s doing it for Bliss. In reality, it would expose her selfish side. Such a move would leave the team fractured and allow the heels to steal the victory.
Team Ripley Wins Clean, Continuing Hero Tradition
WWE has consistently booked heroic squads to win WarGames, with female heroes victorious in each of the last three years. The current storyline began with IYO SKY and The Kabuki Warriors, and Ripley has stood by SKY throughout. Flair and Bliss recently lost the tag titles to Asuka and Kairi Sane, giving the heroes momentum. With Lee only in her second match since returning, it’s unlikely she’ll be booked to lose. A clean win for Team Ripley would be the safest option, aligning with WWE’s traditional booking.
A Heel Turn Tips the Balance Toward Team Jax
WarGames is the perfect stage for betrayal. Many expect either Flair or Bliss to turn, given their uneasy partnership. They initially joined forces to win the Women’s Tag Titles, but after losing the belts, their alliance feels temporary. Bliss could embrace her darker side, especially with Lilly still part of her character. However, Flair turning on Ripley seems more likely, considering their history. A shocking heel turn would hand Team Jax the victory, finally giving the villains a big win.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.