The Indian government and Meta have launched a public interest microdrama series to combat online scams like digital arrests and investment fraud, promoting vigilance and reporting through the national cybercrime helpline 1930.

India Launches First Public Interest Microdrama Against Cyber Scams

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): In partnership with Meta, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB), Prasar Bharati, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), and the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) announced the launch of India's first government-led public interest microdrama series on online scams on Thursday. It will premiere on Instagram and soon on Waves OTT. According to the press note, this Waves OTT’s inaugural series with Meta aims to educate audiences on some of the most prevalent online scams, including fake job offers, investment and digital arrest scams, reiterating the importance of reporting suspicious behaviour online and encouraging users to call the national cybercrime helpline 1930 in case of fraud. Waves OTT aims to leverage the growing popularity of microdramas and innovative storytelling formats to make important public interest information and edutainment more accessible and relatable.

Speaking about the collaboration, Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO, Prasar Bharati, said “India's creator economy is witnessing remarkable growth, with new storytelling formats opening up opportunities for creators across the country. Waves OTT and Prasar Bharati are committed to nurturing these emerging formats while ensuring they can also be used to serve the public interest with microdramas like Scam se Bacho. This partnership brings together government, industry and creators to demonstrate how compelling storytelling can educate, inform and empower citizens, while strengthening India's leadership in the evolving digital content landscape,” as quoted in a press note.

Building on Meta's flagship anti-scam campaign “Scam se Bacho” to combat digital frauds and scams through awareness films, creator-driven content and educational initiatives, this latest initiative expands these efforts and reinforces the importance of tackling online scams through a whole-of-society approach by bringing together government agencies, creators and industry partners to reach audiences through India's fastest-growing storytelling format. Emphasising the importance of creating greater awareness around digital financial fraud, Sanjay C Purao, Executive Director, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), said “Financial fraud continues to evolve rapidly, making awareness and timely information critical for investor protection. Through SEBI's ongoing Samajh Se Investing Simple campaign, we aim to simplify investing and promote informed financial decisions. By using an emerging content format like microdramas, this collaboration will help people understand complex fraud patterns and encourage them to verify information before making financial decisions. We believe public awareness initiatives such as Scam Se Bacho play an important role in building financially aware and empowered citizens," as quoted in a press note.

Highlighting the importance of collaborative efforts in tackling cyber-enabled fraud, Nishant Kumar, Director, Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), said “We are witnessing a rise in cyber frauds, including ‘digital arrest’ scams where criminals pose as law enforcement officials to intimidate citizens. These scams often rely on fear and urgency to prevent victims from verifying information. Public awareness and timely reporting are critical to combating such crimes. Campaigns like Scam Se Bacho play an important role in educating people on identifying red flags and taking immediate action,” as quoted in a press note. Aman Jain, Senior Director & Head of Public Policy, Meta India, said, “Awareness works best when people recognise scams and warning signs in situations that feel familiar to them. Building on three successful editions of our ‘Scam Se Bacho’ campaign with government partners, this mobile-first microdrama series takes scam education beyond films and advisories. With Meta’s continued investments in technology, safety tools and a whole-of-society approach in collaboration with the government, industry and creators, we hope to help millions pause, verify and report before a scam can succeed,” as quoted in a press note.

As part of the series, Meta has also released a Comic strip driving awareness around common scam types like Investment scams and Digital Arrest scams – alerting people to spot signs early, urging them to pause, question and verify information that seems suspicious and always relying on safety tools to help avoid online scams. Last Month, Meta collaborated with I4C and Saksham Senior to launch specialised educational campaigns designed to help senior citizens identify and protect themselves against evolving scam archetypes. (ANI)