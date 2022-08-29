In Pictures: Check out Priyanka Chopra's expensive Los Angeles house's living room with beautiful interiors

Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband, Nick Jonas, live in Los Angeles. The couple purchased a lavish mansion in the Los Angeles neighbourhood of Encino a year after getting married in December 2018.

Actress Priyanka Chopra does not require an introduction. She is one of the best actors and is well-known in Hollywood due to her successful Bollywood career. The White Tiger, The Sky Is Pink, Baywatch, Mary Kom, Agneepath, Isn't It Romantic, Kaminey, Dostana, Fashion, Krrish, Waqt: The Race Against Time, and many other movies have left us in awe of PeeCee's mind-blowing performances. In addition to having a sizable fan base, Priyanka has carved out a place for herself in both Bollywood and Hollywood.

The actress and her singer husband, Nick Jonas, reside in Los Angeles. The couple purchased a beautiful property in the Los Angeles neighbourhood of Encino a year after getting married in December 2018. Priyanka recently welcomed content producer Sarah Shareef to her Los Angeles home, allowing viewers to get a preview of the size of her property.

Sarah also posted images from the gathering to her Instagram account with the following captions: "Giving your visitors the finest version of yourself is the definition of true hospitality. Thank you, @priyankachopra, for organising such a beautiful breakfast at your house. It made the vacation even more special."



The Bajrao Mastani actress can be seen in the pictures wearing an orange shirt with a white camisole inside. PeeCee wore it with a pair of baggy blue pants. She decided against wearing makeup and only put on a tiny bit of sheer pink lipstick. She added a thick gold necklace and orange slides to round off her ensemble.

Regarding Priyanka, her living room included a large artwork and a lot of white furnishings. In addition, a white picture frame of Priyanka and Nick can be seen on a glass table in the images. Dianna, Priyanka's dog, is also visible in the picture.

In terms of her career, Priyanka is developing several projects. Following Citadel, It's All Coming Back To Me, and Ending Things, she will appear in these films. Jee Le Zaraa, a Bollywood movie, is also one of hers.