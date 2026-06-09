Imran Khan is in a loving relationship with his girlfriend and actor Lekha Washington, who recently opened up about being called a homewrecker and more. Here's what she had to say about the same. Keep scrolling to know more.

It has been quite some time since Imran Khan and Lekha Washington have been in a stable and loving relationship. Imran was previously married to Avantika Malik, and he also has a daughter from his first marriage. Post their split, Avantika has been at the receiving end of public scrutiny and backlash. Recently, she opened up about being labeled a homewrecker and shared her thoughts about the same.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Talking to ETimes, she said, “I’ve spent a decade working down South as an actor and another decade creating art. In between, there was some difficult press. I stayed quiet for a long time, but now I’m easing my throat a little bit. It’s been a journey of opening up. There may be someone out there like me who sees that it’s possible to feel free, even in a culture that often tells you to behave, to clip your wings. The society we live in can be controlling, but we have to resist that. For a while, it left me feeling hopeless. But in this moment, I finally feel a sense of clarity.”

On Being Called A Homewrecker

Talking about her relationship with Imran and being called names, she further shared, "Since I was 16, I've been called all kinds of names — growing up in Chennai and even later. Labels like 'sl*t' and 'homewrecker' are often used to diminish and control women. They don't define me, and I refuse to shrink myself to fit someone else's need to cut me down. That's where I stand today. People who use these labels don't know the reality. No one truly understands the intricacies of someone else's relationship, so how can they pass judgment? I'd much rather focus on conversations around my work. After putting out original work, if the first thing people reduce me to is my proximity to a man, that says more about them than it does about me."

About Their Relationship

Imran started dating Lekha in 2020. The two reportedly grew closer during the COVID-19 lockdown and have been going strong since.