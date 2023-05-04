Ileana D'Cruz shows off her full-grown baby bump, but what is beside her? Is it dog or a cat-check out (Photo)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published May 4, 2023, 8:10 AM IST

    When Ileana D'Cruz revealed her pregnancy, everyone was taken aback. The actress is expecting her first child. While she has been sharing glimpses of her pregnancy journey, Ileana showed off her full-grown baby bump in her latest Instagram post for the first time. She shared a peaceful video of herself with her cat on Thursday.

    The actress can be seen relaxing in bed with a cup and showing off her pet in the post. She was seen enjoying a cup of coffee while wearing a knee-length robe. 

    Sharing the video, Ileana wrote, "Life lately." Ileana also shared a picture of her pet sleeping and captioned it "Apparently this is comfortable?

    Also Read: From Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who wore expensive jewellery

    Ileana revealed her pregnant cravings and a photo of a black forest cake created by her sister a few weeks ago. Sharing the photo of the delicious cake, she wrote, "Preggy Perks. Especially because your sister makes the best Black Forest cake ever." 

    Also Read: From Baahubali 2 to KGF Chapter 2: South films that broke box office records

    She did not, however, divulge the identity of her companion. Fans flooded the comment area with red heart emojis and joyful words shortly after she announced the news. Ileana was seen leaving an IVF clinic in December of last year, sparking various rumours on social media. 

    Ileana has been exceedingly private about her personal life since the beginning. Several reports previously claimed that Ileana is dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. Rumours of a romance between the two erupted when they were pictured vacationing in the Maldives with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. Despite the fact that the pair has yet to make their relationship public. Ileana formerly had a long-term relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone.

    Meanwhile, Ileana was most recently seen in The Big Bull, with Abhishek Bachchan. Ajay Devgn produced the film, which was directed by director Kookie Gulati. She will next be seen in 'Unfair And Lovely,' co-starring Randeep Hooda.

    Last Updated May 4, 2023, 8:10 AM IST
