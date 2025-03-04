IIFA 2025 to celebrate golden jubilee of iconic film 'Sholay' with special tribute

IIFA 2025 will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic film 'Sholay' with a special screening at Jaipur's Raj Mandir Cinema, marking a historic tribute to Indian cinema.

IIFA 2025 to celebrate golden jubilee of iconic film 'Sholay' with special tribute NTI
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 4, 2025, 9:50 AM IST

The 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) is bound to make all cinema buffs nostalgic with a special celebration of Ramesh Sippy's iconic film 'Sholay'.

Marking the 50th anniversary of 'Sholay', the organisers of IIFA have decided to organise an exclusive screening of the film at Jaipur's legendary Raj Mandir Cinema.

Andre Timmins, Co-Founder of IIFA, shared his heartfelt excitement on the occasion, saying, "IIFA 2025 is not just a celebration--it's a journey through time, honouring 50 years of Sholay at Jaipur's iconic Raj Mandir. As we mark IIFA's Silver Jubilee, we are celebrating more than milestones; we are celebrating legends, memories, and the magic of cinema that has touched hearts for generations. Sholay is more than a film--it's an emotion, a timeless masterpiece that continues to inspire storytellers and audiences alike. And what better place to honour its legacy than Raj Mandir, a theatre that has been a historical sanctuary for movie lovers for five decades? "

He said, "This tribute is our way of bringing together the soul of Indian cinema with the grandeur of an architectural marvel, creating a moment that will be cherished forever. It's a historic celebration of cinema and culture. IIFA 2025 promises to be an unforgettable homage to the power of storytelling, uniting film lovers in a celebration of the magic that makes Indian cinema so special."

'Sholay' revolves around the village of Ramgarh, where retired police chief Thakur Baldev Singh (Sanjeev Kumar) plots to bring down the notorious bandit Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan) and enlists the help of two lesser criminals, Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra). When Gabbar attacks the village, Jai and Veeru wonder why Thakur does nothing to help them. They soon learn that he has no arms and that Gabbar was the one who cut them off. Enraged by this, they redouble their efforts to help Thakur.

It starred legendary actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Jaya Bachchan, and Amjad Khan among others.
IIFA 2025 is scheduled to take place in Jaipur from March 8 to March 9. 

ALSO READ: Dragon hero Pradeep Ranganathan makes history with unmatched box office success; Check here

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Rashmika Mandanna-Congress MLA Controversy: MLA Ravikumar Gowda Ganiga slams actress; here's why RBA

Rashmika Mandanna-Congress MLA Controversy: MLA Ravikumar Gowda Ganiga slams actress; here's why

'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown calls out media for body-shaming her in 'disturbing' articles NTI

‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown calls out media for body-shaming her in disturbing’ articles

Veteran American singer Dolly Parton's husband Carl Dean passes away; Read on NTI

Veteran American singer Dolly Parton's husband Carl Dean passes away; Read on

'Be Happy' Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan shines in heartwarming story of father-daughter love NTI

'Be Happy’ Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan shines in heartwarming story of father-daughter love

WWE: Alexa Bliss Top 5 Career-Defining Moments That Made Her a Star

WWE: Alexa Bliss’ Top 5 Career-Defining Moments That Made Her a Star

Recent Stories

Is Aclarion's Tie-Up With Scripps Health A Lasting Catalyst? Most Retail Traders Think It's A 'Game-Changer'

Is Aclarion's Tie-Up With Scripps Health A Lasting Catalyst? Most Retail Traders Think It's A 'Game-Changer'

Cloudflare Stock Edges Lower As Piper Sandler Says Analyst Day Won't Be 'Thesis-Changing:' Retail's Bearish

Cloudflare Stock Edges Lower As Piper Sandler Says Analyst Day Won't Be 'Thesis-Changing:' Retail's Bearish

Ranger Energy Services Stock Rises After The Bell On Upbeat Q4 revenue, Retail’s Unconvinced

Ranger Energy Services Stock Rises After The Bell On Upbeat Q4 revenue, Retail’s Unconvinced

Canada to impose retaliatory tariffs on US starting Tuesday midnight march 4 2025, announces Justin Trudeau anr

Canada to impose retaliatory tariffs on US goods starting Tuesday, announces Trudeau

No Chutney, No Sambar, Make Tasty Crispy Egg Dosa from Leftover Batter! RBA

No Chutney, No Sambar, Make Tasty Crispy Egg Dosa from Leftover Batter!

Recent Videos

IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

Video Icon
IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

Video Icon
CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

Video Icon
'Very Wrong': Dinesh Lad SLAMS Shama Mohamed for Rohit Sharma Comment! | Asianet Newsable

'Very Wrong': Dinesh Lad SLAMS Shama Mohamed for Rohit Sharma Comment! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special

PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special

Video Icon